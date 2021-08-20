Submit Release
Interim Report of the Providence County Grand Jury (Reported August 19, 2021)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Charles Kenner (age 28) Providence, R.I. P1-2021-2566A

On August 19, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Charles Kenner with one count of first-degree robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence sometime on November 27, 2020. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on September 8, 2021, in Providence County Superior Court.

Jason Shepard (age 41) Providence, R.I. P1-2021-2566B

On August 19, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Jason Shepard with one count of first-degree robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence sometime on November 27, 2020. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on September 8, 2021, in Providence County Superior Court.

Edwin Martinez (age 25) Pawtucket, R.I. P1-2021-2617A

On August 19, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Edwin Martinez with three counts of first-degree child molestation and three counts of second-degree child molestation.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Pawtucket sometime on diverse dates between May 18, 2010, and July 27, 2012. The Pawtucket Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on September 8, 2021, in Providence County Superior Court.

Alex Lopez (age 35) No permanent address P1-2021-2618A

On August 19, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Alex Lopez with one count of first-degree arson.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence sometime on October 15, 2020. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on September 8, 2021, in Providence County Superior Court.

