Armored Dawn unveils the cover for their next album Brand New Way

The Brazilian group's fourth album will be released in 2022LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brazilian band Armored Dawn follows an upward trajectory within the heavy music scene. Ending a victorious cycle with the acclaimed album Viking Zombie, the heavy metal band begins to reveal information about their next studio album. Entitled Brand New Way, the group's fourth album is scheduled for release in 2022 and features an intimate and minimalist concept.
The album was produced and recorded at the renowned Dharma Studios, in São Paulo, by Rodrigo Oliveira and Heros Trench, mixed by Chris Lord-Alge and mastered by Ted Jensen, two top names in North American music production. Acclaimed since the 1980s, having won 5 Grammys, Chris Lord-Alge has worked with some of the world's greatest music legends such as James Brown, Prince, Joe Cocker, and Tina Turner, as well as legendary soundtracks such as Rocky IV and Batman.
Sound engineer Ted Jensen, renowned for his work at the renowned Sterling Sound studio, has mastered albums by the Eagles, Jean Michel Jarre, Santana, and Norah Jones, for which he received a Grammy in 2002. In the heaviest fields of music, he worked on the most recent albums by The Pretty Reckless, Death by Rock & Roll, and Death Magnetic, by Metallica, as well as albums by bands such as Korn, Disturbed, Alice in Chains, and Papa Roach.
Armored Dawn's newest single, “Stronger Together”, released in April, raised expectations in fans for this upcoming studio effort. The first record of the group's current lineup presented a different proposal within the heavy metal market in Latin America and received good reviews from the media and wide prominence on commercial radio stations in several countries across the continent.
Last month the group launched Portal AD, an unprecedented initiative that provides the content to stimulate a taste for rock and metal and the learning of music in all its ways. Using their own compositions as a tool, the members share their musical experiences and techniques in tutorial videos.
The group's participation in Knotfest was recently confirmed, which will have its first edition in Brazil in December 2022 and has world metal giants in the line-up.
