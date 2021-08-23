Dinnerly Partners with Julia Turshen to Deliver Her Simply Julia Recipes to US Home Cooks
Dinnerly, America’s affordable meal kit delivery service, announces its first-ever culinary partnership with renowned cookbook author Julia Turshen.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dinnerly, America’s affordable meal kit delivery service that delivers recipes starting at just $4.69 per serve, is excited to announce its first-ever culinary partnership with renowned cookbook author Julia Turshen. Available for order starting September 6, an exclusive, limited-time Julia Turshen menu will offer Dinnerly customers the opportunity to cook recipes at home from her latest book release, Simply Julia: 110 Recipes for Healthy Comfort Food.
Julia Turshen is a New York Times bestselling author and has been named one of the “100 Greatest Cooks of All Time'' by Epicurious. Julia Turshen’s philosophy towards cooking is that it does not have to be complicated to be good, which is reflected in the eight recipes that have been adapted for the Dinnerly menu.
"Partnering with Dinnerly was a no-brainer since they care about what I care about: helping people feel comfortable and confident in their kitchen,” said Julia Turshen. “I am so excited to see so many recipes from my latest cookbook Simply Julia come to life on Dinnerly's menus since Simply Julia is all about easy recipes for healthy comfort food and are just the kind of dishes that Dinnerly's community gets excited about. Like myself, I really appreciate how affordable and approachable they make home cooking."
The partnership combines Julia Turshen’s healthy take on the simple, comfort food for which she is known with Dinnerly’s value propositions of convenience and weeknight dinner being five steps, six wholesome ingredients, ready in 30 minutes.
“We are so delighted to be able to collaborate with Julia Turshen for Dinnerly’s first-ever partnership since we felt such synergy in the way we both celebrate the everyday home cook, “ said Jennifer Aaronson, Culinary Director US & Global Head of Culinary at Dinnerly. “Like Dinnerly, Julia’s recipes are not only accessible but also a reminder that it is not a requirement to spend a lot of time, money, and effort to cook a delicious dinner for yourself and your loved ones every night. We have adapted eight recipes from her latest cookbook Simply Julia into Dinnerly offerings for September, one of the busiest months of the year with kids heading back to school. We hope that customers will fall in love with just how easy, and comforting, they are.”
Available for order through www.dinnerly.com, Dinnerly customers have the convenience of delivery of pre-portioned seasonal ingredients to their doorstep with the option to select a two-person or a four-person plan and can easily add the Julia Turshen Simply Julia meals to their box. With no commitment and affordable pricing, Dinnerly is designed to be a flexible, time-saving addition to customers’ lives.
Two recipes will be offered each week, for four consecutive weeks through September 27 and will include:
SIMPLY JULIA’S Ratatouille + Ricotta Pasta
SIMPLY JULIA’S French Onion Meatloaf with Mashed Potatoes & Peas
SIMPLY JULIA’S Tex-Mex Turkey Meatballs Loaded with Toppings
SIMPLY JULIA’S Carrot + Chickpea Korma with Steamed Jasmine Rice
SIMPLY JULIA’S Mustardy Cracker Crumb Fish with Roasted Broccoli
Visit https://get.dinnerly.com/julia-turshen-dinnerly-recipes/ to learn more about Dinnerly’s partnership with Julia Turshen.
ABOUT DINNERLY
Launched in July 2017, Dinnerly was the first subscription meal kit service in the US to offer less than $5/serving meals, delivering simple recipes and fresh ingredients for unfussy, affordable weeknight cooking. Dinnerly makes cooking at home with a meal kit accessible to more people, helping them get a made-from-scratch dinner on the table at a great price. For more information visit www.dinnerly.com.
ABOUT JULIA TURSHEN
Julia Turshen is a New York Times bestselling cookbook author. Her latest book Simply Julia is a National Bestseller. She has written for multiple publications including The New York Times, The Washington Post, Vogue, and more. She is the founder of Equity At The Table (EATT), an inclusive digital directory of women/non-binary individuals in food, and the host and producer of the podcast Keep Calm and Cook On. She sits on the Kitchen Cabinet Advisory Board for the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History and is a member of God’s Love We Deliver’s Culinary Council. She lives in the Hudson Valley with her wife and their dogs.
Media Inquiries:
jo.ferro@dinnerly.com
Jo Ferro
MMM Consumer Brands Inc
jo.ferro@marleyspoon.com