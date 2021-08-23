Submit Release
Bio Asia Pacific 2021: A Virtual Platform for Life Sciences in Thailand & Asia Pacific September 1-3, 2021

Bio Asia Pacific is the new leading conference and exhibition platform for Life Sciences in Thailand and Asia Pacific which will be held on September 1-3, 2021

BANGKOK, -, THAILAND, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bio Asia Pacific is the new leading conference and exhibition platform for Biotechnology, Life Sciences and Smart Health in Asia Pacific. Bio Asia Pacific is focusing on innovative therapeutics and healthcare services blending 21st century Life Sciences with latest in technology. Experience thought leadership and cutting-edge products in Life Sciences, Bio Tech, Med Tech, Digital Health, Precision Medicine, Biopharma and Smart Health Services in an inspiring event format.

Your Benefits During 3 Days at Bio Asia Pacific 2021

Meet Exhibitors in Life Sciences, Bio Tech, Med Tech, Digital Health, Precision Medicine, Biopharma and Smart Health Services from Asia-Pacific Region

Online Business Matching with Real-Time Live Chat and Video Call Features, etc.

Join Over 20 Online Conference Sessions for Free

Conference Highlights:

Thailand’s Life Sciences Industry Outlook after COVID-19

When do we get a first shot of homegrown COVID-19 vaccines?

Life Sciences Industry; Pathway to Stock Exchange of Thailand

Biomimicry: Trend in Cosmetics Innovation from Nature

Advanced Technology and Personalized Medicine for Cancer

Premruedee Lertsakvimarn
Thailand Center of Excellence for Life Sciences
premruedee@tcels.or.th
