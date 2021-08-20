NORTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF MILITARY AND VETERANS AFFAIRS 413 N. SALISBURY STREET, RALEIGH, NC 27699

Korean War MIA, U.S. Marine Corps Private First Class HENRY E. ELLIS, to be laid to rest in Salisbury, NC

RALEIGH: More than 70 years after US Marine, Private First Class Henry E. Ellis, was declared missing in action from the Korean War, his remains will be returned home to his family in North Carolina for burial with full military honors.

On Friday, August 20, PFC Ellis will be received by his family at Charlotte Douglas International Airport where plane side honors will be rendered by the United States Marine Corps, Combat Logistics Battalion 451, Charlotte, NC before an honorable transfer is conducted and remains are laid to rest in Salisbury, North Carolina.

A funeral service and burial with full military honors for PFC Ellis will be held on Monday, August 23 in Salisbury, North Carolina.

LtGen Walter Gaskin of the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs will present PFC Ellis’ family with the “Private First Class Henry E. Ellis Day Proclamation,” signed by Governor Roy Cooper.

“After so many years of uncertainty, the return of US Marine, Private First Class Ellis’ remains will help to provide some closure to his family,” Secretary Walter Gaskin said. “As a grateful nation, we owe it to the families of the fallen to memorialize, commemorate, and pay tribute to the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice. Today, we are reminded of the importance of our solemn commitment to continue the search for our missing in action until all returned home."

On Monday, August 23, Governor Roy Cooper will order United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset in honor of PFC Ellis and all those who have fought for our country overseas and never returned home.

“Private First Class Ellis fought selflessly for this country and gave his life to defend our nation,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “We are grateful for his sacrifice and honor his dedication to duty. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family as they meet their loved one for the final time, and we remain committed to bringing all North Carolinians home no matter how long it takes.”

PFC Ellis was born in Salisbury, North Carolina, and first enlisted in the US Marine Corps Reserve in 1943 during World War II. He reenlisted in 1948 and was part of the Headquarters Company, 1st Service Battalion, 1st Marine Division in November 1950, while the division advanced through the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). PFC Ellis died while in combat near the Koto-ri Sector of the DPRK on November 30, 1950.

