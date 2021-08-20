Florida Homeowner Protection Now Stronger Than Ever with Services From an Exclusive Full-Service Provider
Florida Homestead Services, LLC, a full-service company, has created several state of the art services for all Florida Homeowners.FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foreclosure of privately owned properties is a silent national epidemic and it has become a brutal rape of the American dream of home ownership. No homeowner should be forced to lose his, or his family’s home along with a lifetime of equity, over an unpaid bill or any other unsecured debt. This is where Florida Homestead Services, LLC steps in to protect Florida homeowners from forced sale or loss of home equity of their homestead property.
Florida Homestead Services can provide strong legal protection of real property and income, and purposely provides the Florida homeowner with a shield from virtually all unsecured creditors. There is always the possibility of a financial disaster, especially in today’s litigious society which is growing at a record pace. Florida Homestead Services may be able to help homeowners negate liens and judgments against a Florida home. "Clients have counted on us for all their property protection services property services needs for the past 25 years", states Cooper City resident John Sims, Founder and President of Florida Homestead Services, LLC.
In 1994, after the start of writing his recently published book "How To Protect Your Home, Property and Income from Liens, Lawsuits and Claims", Mr. Sims realized the need for a professional service in Florida. Due to the fast, efficient and reliable service of the staff of Florida Homestead Services, LLC, the firm expanded state wide to provide its clients and Florida homeowners with an exclusive and unique services not available anywhere else in Florida.
Florida Homestead Services provides a complete proprietary, exclusive and proven services offered to Florida homeowners while incorporating their services to all Florida real estate professionals such as mortgage brokers, mortgage companies, realtors, etc. Their invaluable services provide maximum protection of asset and equity interests of real property at minimal cost and effort.
Florida Homestead Services also offers additional licensed and insured homeowner services such as property management and home inspections. Florida Homestead Services has over 25 years of property management and property or home inspection services experience regarding buildings of all types. They service single family homes, condominiums, multi-family buildings, commercial properties and more.
Mr. John Sims and his staff at Florida Homestead Services, LLC look forward to serving the needs of all Florida homeowners and Florida real estate professionals as well. The staff of Florida Homestead Services LLC can be contacted directly at 1-954-445-6997 or by visiting the website at http://www.floridahomesteadservices.com.
