New Way to Convert PDF to Word with High-Quality Graphics: Key is Knowing PDF Type

Difference between vector and raster when magnified 400%

Difference between vector and raster when magnified 400%

pdf2picture generates editable vector formats like SVG, WMF, EMF, DWG and DXF

pdf2picture generates editable vector formats like SVG, WMF, EMF, DWG and DXF

Transfer graphics as vector formats for editability and crystal-clear display at any size.

For anyone who has ever cursed when resizing or trying to edit a graphic in Word, converting the PDF graphics to SVG will be a game-changer.”
— Jean haney, Co-Founder and CEO of Visual Integrity
PORTLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solutions are abundant for converting PDF documents to Microsoft Word. However, they all transfer graphics as bitmap images that lose quality when enlarged, and the images can not be easily modified. Read on to learn ways to preserve the editability and scalability of the graphics in any computer-generated PDF file. These tips are ideal for documents with logos, drawings, infographics, and diagrams. The resulting graphics are resolution-independent and look great on any size display. Plus, they are usually smaller, which improves load time. Changing layers, objects, text, colors, and line weights is a powerful and often-needed capability. The recommendations in this article do not work for scanned PDF files.

We recommend a parallel process to optimize or change the graphics in your PDF files when converting them to Word or any other Office application. For example, suppose you want guaranteed clear, sharp graphics which you can modify, convert the document and its pictures separately. The extra step spent transforming the graphics will pay off in quality and reader experience.

Unfortunately, no PDF to Word converter does justice to the illustrations in a PDF. Graphics make the document more complex and thus more challenging to convert well. Graphics quality is traded-off for improved text flow, spacing, and kerning. But for readers, the pictures are what tell the story best. So don’t compromise on your graphics when converting your PDFs to Word.

Use a 2-Step Process to Convert PDF to Word to Preserve Graphics Quality.

1. Convert the PDF to Word using the document conversion tool you choose. There are many excellent ones. This will transfer text streams and bitmap images as well as any page formatting like columns.
2. Convert the PDF to SVG ignoring bitmap images since you have generated them already in the previous step. This process will identify and convert any vector graphics in your original document. Find their place in the converted document from Step 1 and insert them.

If you skip step 2 and do nothing about the graphics, you’ll get low-resolution bitmap images that can not be scaled or edited. However, if you use a graphics converter for Step 2, like pdf2picture, to convert the document into a vector format like WMF, EMF, and SVG, you’ll have reusable, scalable, high-quality graphics that you can modify with ease. With this hybrid solution, you’ll first use a PDF to Word document converter and then rerun the conversion with pdf2picture to SVG. This will ensure that all the graphics display optimally.

Learn how to tell the difference between vector and raster graphics.
The key to converting PDF to Word is to know what type of PDF file you have. There are three types - vector, raster, and hybrid. The vector PDF is computer generated. When it's magnified, everything remains sharp and clear. It's resolution-independent and looks great on any size device. A raster PDF is a scanned document or other image wrapped up as a PDF for easy exchange and viewing. These PDFs lose clarity when magnified. You can spot a raster PDF by enlarging it to see if it gets pixelated or by clicking anywhere on it to see if it turns blue. This simple test quickly shows that it is a non-editable, non-searchable PDF. A hybrid PDF is a combination of vectors and rasters. These files may contain text, vector graphics, and bitmap images.

Summary
Even the most sophisticated PDF to Word converters and OCR programs will reduce any graphics into bitmap images. Therefore, it’s worth considering purchasing a PDF graphics converter and adding a step to your process to improve the graphics' quality significantly. For one-time conversions, many conversion sites like ConvertPDF.Today will convert a free file without requiring you to buy their software.

Visual Integrity leads the way with solutions that convert, create and modify PDF. With an emphasis on drawings, designs, and other graphic content, our products range from simple Microsoft Office add-ins to powerful desktop programs and PDF developer tools.

