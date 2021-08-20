New Way to Convert PDF to Word with High-Quality Graphics: Key is Knowing PDF Type

About

Visual Integrity leads the way with solutions that convert, create and modify PDF. With an emphasis on drawings, designs, and other graphic content, our products range from simple Microsoft Office add-ins to powerful desktop programs and PDF developer tools. Visual Integrity's PDF API is robust, complete, and proven. Our SDK and command-line tools are used by some of the world's most demanding customers to Convert, Create and Modify PDF drawings and diagrams. Refined and enhanced over 25+ years, the SDK transforms PDF pages into industry-standard vector and image formats ready for editing within an application or service. The API generates CAD and technical formats such as DWG, DXF, WMF, EMF, and Visio. SVG is output for the Web and publishing apps. Common image formats like PNG, TIFF, JPG, and BMP are possible as is text extraction, with or without placement. Our end-user products range from "Insert PDF" add-ins for Microsoft Visio, PowerPoint, AutoCAD, and BricsCAD to powerful desktop converters for Windows and macOS. Programs include pdf2cad, pdf2picture, and PDF FLY. To give you an idea of the power of our PDF API, all of these products mentioned are built using our own PDF Conversion SDK. Using the same API, you can create PDF plug-ins or desktop apps for your customers to complement your product portfolio. Visual Integrity is still actively managed by its two co-founders, Jan Homan and Jean Haney. Both have more than 35 years of experience in the software industry specializing in vector graphics and PDF. With pioneering vision and strong product instincts, together the founders have ensured that Visual Integrity’s products have been in step with major market developments, trends, and paradigm shifts while striving to make practical products with exceptional value for end-users and developers alike. Learn more about Visual Integrity or try a web-based PDF conversion test at ConvertPDF.Today.

Visual Integrity Website