August 20, 2021 - Texas Unemployment Rate Falls to 6.2 Percent in July

Date: August 20, 2021

State adds 80,900 jobs over the month

AUSTIN — In July, the seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 6.2 percent, a decrease of 0.3 percentage points from June 2021. Texas added 80,900 total nonagricultural jobs over the month, making gains in 14 of the last 15 months. Texas added a total of 714,800 jobs since July 2020.

"Texas has career opportunities for job seekers and the Texas Workforce Commission continues to provide and improve on programs and tools to help people succeed," said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. "Our resources, including our focus on ending the middle skills gap in the state, help ensure skilled workers for every Texas employer and upward mobility and career opportunities for all Texans."

In July, the Leisure and Hospitality industry continued to grow, adding 20,600 jobs. Professional and Business Services employment gained 11,500 jobs over the month. The Manufacturing industry added 8,300 positions.

"Continued job growth across the state is great news for Texans," said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. "For those seeking new career opportunities, TWC is here to continue providing resources like job matching services through MyTXCareer.com and WorkInTexas.com, skills training through Metrix Learning, and free hospitality industry certifications through the Restaurant Recovery Initiative."

The Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded July’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 4.0 percent, followed by the Austin-Round Rock MSA at 4.2 percent and the Sherman-Denison MSA at 4.6 percent.

"Our decreasing unemployment rate is a true testament to our resilient Texas employers who continue to grow, adapt, and safely serve their customers," said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. "As we continue through the year, my office is committed to helping our Texas employers navigate the unique challenges of running a business through our Employer Hotline at 1-800-832-9394."

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for August is scheduled to be released on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).

Civilian Labor Force Estimates for Texas Metropolitan Statistical Areas Not Seasonally Adjusted (In Thousands) July 2021 June 2021 July 2020 C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate United States 162,817.0 153,596.0 9,221.0 5.7 162,167.0 152,283.0 9,883.0 6.1 161,374.0 144,492.0 16,882.0 10.5 Texas 14,192.4 13,340.8 851.6 6.0 14,126.8 13,186.9 939.9 6.7 14,010.7 12,661.7 1,349.0 9.6 Abilene 80.1 76.4 3.8 4.7 79.3 75.1 4.2 5.3 78.0 72.6 5.4 6.9 Amarillo 134.2 128.8 5.4 4.0 134.4 128.4 6.1 4.5 131.1 123.6 7.5 5.7 Austin-Round Rock 1,291.8 1,237.2 54.6 4.2 1,276.4 1,215.1 61.2 4.8 1,242.6 1,145.5 97.2 7.8 Beaumont-Port Arthur 174.0 156.9 17.1 9.8 174.5 156.0 18.5 10.6 171.9 148.2 23.6 13.8 Brownsville-Harlingen 171.1 156.0 15.1 8.8 171.1 154.4 16.7 9.7 170.6 149.2 21.4 12.5 College Station-Bryan 129.4 123.2 6.2 4.8 129.9 122.8 7.1 5.5 127.8 118.7 9.0 7.1 Corpus Christi 204.6 189.1 15.4 7.5 203.2 186.2 17.0 8.4 204.3 180.7 23.6 11.6 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington 4,086.9 3,869.7 217.1 5.3 4,058.2 3,816.7 241.6 6.0 3,988.9 3,637.1 351.8 8.8 Dallas-Plano-Irving MD 2,773.0 2,628.1 144.8 5.2 2,748.0 2,587.2 160.8 5.9 2,688.7 2,453.1 235.6 8.8 Fort Worth-Arlington MD 1,313.9 1,241.6 72.3 5.5 1,310.2 1,229.5 80.8 6.2 1,300.2 1,184.0 116.2 8.9 El Paso 366.0 342.3 23.7 6.5 365.7 339.1 26.6 7.3 367.3 330.7 36.7 10.0 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land 3,436.0 3,202.3 233.7 6.8 3,418.1 3,165.4 252.7 7.4 3,419.9 3,040.2 379.7 11.1 Killeen-Temple 180.8 170.0 10.8 6.0 180.2 168.1 12.1 6.7 178.9 164.2 14.7 8.2 Laredo 116.6 108.8 7.8 6.7 116.1 107.2 8.9 7.6 116.7 104.3 12.4 10.6 Longview 96.5 90.1 6.4 6.6 96.2 89.1 7.1 7.4 95.9 86.5 9.4 9.8 Lubbock 164.9 156.7 8.2 5.0 164.0 154.7 9.3 5.7 162.6 150.6 12.0 7.4 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 364.1 327.7 36.3 10.0 363.6 324.2 39.5 10.9 362.4 310.8 51.6 14.2 Midland 99.4 93.5 6.0 6.0 98.5 91.9 6.6 6.7 97.8 86.4 11.4 11.6 Odessa 78.4 71.6 6.8 8.7 78.6 70.9 7.6 9.7 81.8 69.2 12.7 15.5 San Angelo 54.5 51.7 2.8 5.1 54.6 51.4 3.2 5.8 54.7 50.2 4.5 8.2 San Antonio-New Braunfels 1,228.0 1,161.9 66.1 5.4 1,229.1 1,155.8 73.3 6.0 1,199.4 1,087.8 111.6 9.3 Sherman-Denison 66.6 63.6 3.1 4.6 65.8 62.4 3.5 5.3 64.6 60.2 4.4 6.8 Texarkana 63.9 60.1 3.8 5.9 64.4 60.3 4.2 6.4 64.1 58.7 5.4 8.4 Tyler 113.1 107.2 6.0 5.3 111.9 105.3 6.6 5.9 109.0 100.0 8.9 8.2 Victoria 43.8 40.9 2.9 6.7 44.1 40.9 3.2 7.4 44.3 39.4 4.9 11.1 Waco 131.2 124.5 6.7 5.1 130.1 122.6 7.5 5.8 127.4 117.7 9.7 7.6 Wichita Falls 64.9 61.4 3.5 5.4 65.1 61.2 3.9 6.1 64.6 59.3 5.3 8.1

Texas Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted INDUSTRY TITLE Jul 2021* Jun 2021 Jul 2020 Jun '21 to Jul '21 Jul '20 to Jul '21 Absolute Change Percent Change Absolute Change Percent Change Total Nonagricultural 12,708,300 12,627,400 11,993,500 80,900 0.6 714,800 6.0 Total Private 10,728,400 10,666,500 10,044,600 61,900 0.6 683,800 6.8 Goods Producing 1,797,800 1,789,600 1,740,600 8,200 0.5 57,200 3.3 Mining and Logging 190,600 189,200 172,200 1,400 0.7 18,400 10.7 Construction 724,500 726,000 718,100 -1,500 -0.2 6,400 0.9 Manufacturing 882,700 874,400 850,300 8,300 0.9 32,400 3.8 Service Providing 10,910,500 10,837,800 10,252,900 72,700 0.7 657,600 6.4 Trade, Transportation, and Utilities 2,575,100 2,570,100 2,443,300 5,000 0.2 131,800 5.4 Information 204,800 203,100 191,300 1,700 0.8 13,500 7.1 Financial Activities 829,900 825,700 796,000 4,200 0.5 33,900 4.3 Professional and Business Services 1,868,700 1,857,200 1,719,800 11,500 0.6 148,900 8.7 Education and Health Services 1,727,300 1,720,900 1,676,700 6,400 0.4 50,600 3.0 Leisure and Hospitality 1,313,700 1,293,100 1,094,800 20,600 1.6 218,900 20.0 Other Services 411,100 406,800 382,100 4,300 1.1 29,000 7.6 Government 1,979,900 1,960,900 1,948,900 19,000 1.0 31,000 1.6

