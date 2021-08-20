Submit Release
News Search

There were 480 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,096 in the last 365 days.

Indian PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, and Outlook

Indian PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market

Indian PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market

By IMARC Group, the Indian PCB market reached a value of US$ 2.97 Billion in 2020 and expects to grow at a CAGR of around 18% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Indian PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the Indian PCB (Printed Circuit Board) market reached a value of US$ 2.97 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the PCB market in India is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. A printed circuit board (PCB) refers to an electronic circuit panel that provides a uniform flow of current. It is equipped with copper sheets that are laminated on a non-conductive substrate to enable efficient functioning of the board. It is embedded in numerous electronic and computing devices, such as computers, gaming consoles, smartphones and high-tech industrial devices. Apart from this, it is also utilized in the manufacturing of drug metering devices and radar systems.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-pcb-market/requestsample

Indian PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market Trends and Drivers:

The market in India is primarily driven by significant growth in the consumer electronics sector. With rapid digitization across the sector and the improving purchasing power of individuals, there has been a considerable rise in the sales of various electronic devices, including personal computers, tablets and mobile phones, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the market is further driven by the numerous initiatives undertaken by the Government of India, such as Made in India and Digital India, to encourage the uptake of home-grown electronic devices among the masses.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-pcb-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the Indian PCB Manufacturer Company with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:
• AT&S
• Epitome Components Ltd.
• Shogini Technoarts
• Cipsa Tech India
• Nano Electrotech Pvt Ltd
• PCB Power Ltd
• Sulakshana Circuits Ltd
• Vintek Circuit India Pvt Ltd
• Hi-Q Electronics Pvt Ltd
• Meena Circuit Pvt Ltd
• India Circuit Ltd (Garg Electronics)

Breakup by Product Type:
• Rigid 1-2 Sided
• Standard Multilayer
• Flexible Circuits
• HDI/ Microvia/Build-Up
• Rigid Flex
• Others

Breakup by Application:
• Consumer Electronics
• Communication
• Industrial Electronics
• Computers
• Military & Aerospace
• Automotive
• Medical Instrumentation
• Others

Breakup by Layer:
• Single-Sided
• Double-Sided
• Multi-Layer

Breakup by Segment:
• Rigid PCBs
• Flexible PCBs

Breakup by PCB Laminate Type:
• FR-4
• Polyamide
• CEM-1
• Paper
• Others

Breakup by Manufacturing Type:
• Bare PCBs
• Populated PCBs

Breakup by Region:
• Maharashtra
• Tamil Nadu
• Karnataka
• Gujarat
• Other States

Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Other Market Research Reports by IMARC Group 2021-2026:

Electronic Skin Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electronic-skin-market

Vaccine Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vaccine-market

Multi-Factor Authentication Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/multi-factor-authentication-market

Italy Hand Sanitizer Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/italy-hand-sanitizer-market

Anti-corrosion Coatings Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/anti-corrosion-coatings-market

Commercial Greenhouse Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/commercial-greenhouse-market

Field Service Management Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/field-service-management-market

Environmental Monitoring Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/environmental-monitoring-market

Confectionery Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/confectionery-market

Ultrafast Lasers Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ultrafast-lasers-market

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here

You just read:

Indian PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, and Outlook

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.