Cryptocurrency Market Overview 2021-26: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cryptocurrency Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global cryptocurrency market exhibited robust growth during 2015-2020 and IMARC Group expects the market to continue its robust growth during the next five years.
Cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual currency designed to work as a medium of monetary exchange. It is secured by cryptography that makes it impossible to counterfeit or double-spend and renders the currency immune to government interference or manipulation. This form of digital asset can be distributed over a vast array of computer networks that are connected to a virtual environment. This allows the currency to be exchanged among two parties through the use of public and private keys. It is widely preferred over traditionally used currencies as its usage facilitates quicker payments and allows users to avoid transaction fees. It is considered to be much safer as compared to conventional forms of currencies as it eliminates the chances of identity theft and offers inflation resistance and transparency.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Cryptocurrency Market Trends:
The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for convenient financial services and virtual currencies across the globe. The use of cryptocurrencies is less time consuming as they facilitate easy and fast international transactions with a minimal country-to-country transaction fee. They also offer numerous advantages to users, such as increased adaptability, secured confidentiality and enhanced portability and divisibility, thereby boosting their uptake on the global level. Along with this, the legalization of purchase, sale or trade of virtual currencies in several developed countries and the increasing availability of high-speed internet are providing an impetus to the market growth. The market is further driven by the integration of blockchain technology with cryptocurrencies as this offers a reduced risk of fraudulent or unwanted transactions. It also enables users to monitor the changes being made in real-time during the transactions.
Global Cryptocurrency Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Alphapoint Corporation, Bitfury Holding B.V., Coinbase Inc., Cryptomove Inc., Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Quantstamp Inc., Ripple Labs Inc. and Xilinx Inc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, component, process and application.
Breakup by Type:
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Bitcoin Cash
Ripple
Litecoin
Dashcoin
Others
Breakup by Component:
Hardware
Software
Breakup by Process:
Mining
Transaction
Breakup by Application:
Trading
Remittance
Payment
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America: (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
