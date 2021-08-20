Vermont Judiciary Completes Implementation of Electronic Filing and a Next Generation Case Management System to Increase Access to Justice and Efficiencies in Case Processing for Vermonters

Multi-year phased in project was even more critical during the COVID-19 pandemic and modernizes the Judiciary for decades to come

The Vermont Judiciary today announced it has completed the phased-in implementation of its Next Generation Case Management System (NG-CMS), also known as “Odyssey,” which includes the Judiciary’s electronic filing (e-filing) component. This marks the final milestone in the multi-year technology and transformation project. With the unveiling of the new system in the Supreme Court, the Judiciary now has all of its dockets throughout the state on the new platform.

“From the outset of this work, our goal was to improve access to documents and ease the record filing process for the public while creating greater efficiencies for judges and court staff,” said Patricia Gabel, State Court Administrator. “The judiciary deals with complicated matters each and every day, but implementing an IT project of this scope and impact was particularly challenging and that is why we are so thrilled to have it successfully completed. We know it will improve the experience for those who interact with us.”

From the inception of the project, the Judiciary consciously chose a phased-in implementation approach to manage risk and limit disruptions across the Judiciary and allow for needed improvements along the way. As the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in Vermont in early 2020 and the Judiciary was forced to transition proceedings to virtual formats, this project, and others like it designed to leverage technology to improve access, became essential.

The new system has gotten positive reviews from users. “E-filing will have real benefits for attorneys and clients. We can review case documents online at any time and file briefs remotely from our offices—no printing required. Learning a new system always has its challenges, and this is no exception, but the adjustment will pay off with greater efficiency for attorneys and the Court,” said Bridget Asay, an appellate attorney in private practice.

The completion of the NG-CMS project represents a commitment to learn from and improve on the previous attempt to replace the Judiciary’s legacy paper-based VTADS system, which occurred about a decade ago. This new technology platform is a critical piece of infrastructure that will not only help the Judiciary to a more paperless environment, it will also enhance access to justice and improve operational efficiency.

“The Judiciary will continue to evolve and improve to ensure Vermonters can access justice conveniently and efficiently. This project is a critical step toward that goal,” Gabel concluded.

For more information about the project, visit the NG-CMS Frequently Asked Questions page on the Judiciary's website.