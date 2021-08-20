Automotive Wheel Market Set to Witness an Uptick Growth by 2025 with Key Companies: United Wheels Group, CLN Group

Automotive wheel market size is projected to reach $47,355.3 Mn by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.7%. Market segmented by material, vehicle type & end user.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled," Global Automotive Wheel Market by Material Type, Vehicle Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 - 2025", the global automotive wheel market was valued at $30,011.3 million in 2017 and is projected to reach at $47,355.3 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Wheel is an essential part of a motor vehicle, whose demand is directly connected to the automotive industry. Wheels should be strong enough to bear the vehicle weight and withstand forces caused by operation. The automotive wheel market is in a growth phase due to increase in demand for light weight wheels that have the same strength as steel wheels alongside having high thermal stability & ductility. Strength-to-weight ratio and better fuel consumption are the factors that are considered during the production of automotive wheels.

At present, Asia-Pacific dominates the automotive wheel market owing to the extensive growth of automobiles in the region. Passenger cars have greater penetration in this region, owing to an increase in the road infrastructure development in the region, which is expected to propel the market growth. Canada is the eleventh largest producer of vehicles, globally. In 2017, the sales of the smallest crossover in Canada increased to 66%, which was the largest increase in any vehicle segment for sub-compact and compact passenger car segment.

Key Findings of the Automotive Wheel Market :In 2017, the alloy sub-segment generated the highest revenue in the global automotive wheel market.In 2017, the passenger car segment generated the highest revenue among the other vehicle types in the global automotive wheel market.The major players operating in the global automotive wheel market include Iochpe-Maxion, CITIC Dicastal Wheel Manufacturing, Hitachi Metals, Steel Strips Wheels, American Eagle Wheels, United Wheels Group, CLN Group, Borbet, Topy Industries Limited, and Accuride Corporation.