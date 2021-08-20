Submit Release
India Hand Sanitizer Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Demand, Business Opportunities, Impact of Covid-19 and Outlook

By IMARC Group, the India hand sanitizer market reached US$ 123.5 Million in 2020 and expects to grow at a CAGR of 13% by 2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group, the competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being

• ITC Limited
• Dabur India Limited
• Hindustan Unilever Limited
• The Himalaya Drug Company
• Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd
• Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
• Herbal Strategi
• Zoic Cosmetic
• Cossmic India Pvt. Ltd.
• Zodhita Pvt. Ltd.

Market Overview:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Hand Sanitizer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the India hand sanitizer market reached US$ 123.5 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the India hand sanitizer market to grow at a CAGR of 13% by 2026. A hand sanitizer is an antimicrobial formulation that removes various disease-causing pathogens from hands. It contains ethanol, ethyl or isopropyl alcohol and other inactive ingredients, such as thickening agents, fragrances, emollients, or humectants. In India, hand sanitizers have gained traction as they are more convenient to use and time-efficient than washing hands with soap bars.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-hand-sanitizer-market/requestsample

India Hand Sanitizer Market Trends:

The India hand sanitizer market is primarily driven by the rapidly evolving coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Healthcare professionals are recommending sanitizing hands using alcohol-based hand sanitizer as the most effective alternative to soap and water. The Government of India is also taking various initiatives to encourage citizens to follow a regular hand washing regime. Since vaccination for this disease is confined to individuals of specific age groups or those with comorbidities, the emphasis on maintaining hand hygiene is rapidly rising. This is further escalating the demand for hand sanitizers across the country.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-hand-sanitizer-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type
• Alcohol- Based
• Non-Alcoholic

Breakup by Ingredient:
• Natural
• Organic
• Synthetic

Breakup by Product Form:
• Gel
• Liquid
• Foam
• Spray
• Others

Breakup by Pack Size:
• Small
• Medium
• Large

Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Pharmacies
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Departmental Stores
• Online
• Others

Breakup by End-Use:
• Hospitals
• Households
• Restaurants and Hotels
• Others

Breakup by Region:
• West India
• South India
• North India
• East India

Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Must Read: "Top Hand Sanitizer Manufacturers Worldwide" Blog Published by IMARC Group 2021

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

