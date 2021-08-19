State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M21-20

For immediate release: August 19, 2021 (21-192)

Contact: Sharon Moysiuk, Communications 360-549-6471 Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Clark County

In June 2021 the Pharmacy Commission charged pharmacist Christopher P. Ramsey (PH00019694) with unprofessional conduct and immediately suspended his license. Ramsey allegedly failed to comply with an Oregon order that required participation in a substance abuse monitoring program. Ramsey allegedly failed to comply with a commission reinstatement order which also included participation in a substance abuse monitoring program.

King County

In July 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program charged registered nursing assistant Olusola Alobalorun (NA60531128) with unprofessional conduct and immediately suspended his license. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) determined Alobalorun neglected a vulnerable adult. Alobalorun was placed on the DSHS long-term abuse and neglect registry in April 2021, and is prohibited from being employed in the care of or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

In June 2021 the secretary of health suspended the license of mental health counselor Joseph V. Raineri (LH00007033). Raineri kissed a client in 2019.

In June 2021 the Pharmacy Commission denied the application request for another controlled substances registration to operate an analytical laboratory for Xylia Technology (FX61052348). Jonathan McGraw, one of the Xylia Technology owners, is a defendant in a federal court case where McGraw was alleged to have manufactured, marketed and sold 2,4,-Dinitrophenol (DNP) for human consumption without obtaining approval or seeking to obtain approval from the Food and Drug Administration, and did so with the intent to defraud and mislead. DNP is not approved by the FDA for use as a drug. The commission requested information about this case and McGraw failed to respond within the set timeframe.

Snohomish County

In July 2021 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Rachelle Leigh Bragg (RN60906058) with unprofessional conduct and immediately suspended her license. In 2020 Bragg’s license to practice nursing in Alaska was revoked by the Alaska Board of Nursing for failure to provide verification of 320 hours of nursing employment and 30 hours of continuing education that Bragg declared on her renewal application.

In June 2021 the Dental Commission suspended the license of dental assistant Michelle Nichole Mohney (D160387519). Mohney filled Valium prescriptions at three different pharmacies despite a “no refills” notation, and Mohney also filled a prescription for another narcotic. The dentist whose signature purportedly appears on the prescriptions denied writing them and said her signature was forged.

Out of State

Hawaii: In June 2021 the Dental Commission entered an agreed order with dentist Terry Robert Allen (DE00004182) and indefinitely suspended his license. Allen may apply for reinstatement after complying with a Hawaii Board of Dentistry settlement agreement which subjects him to terms and conditions until about April 2022.

Minnesota: In June 2021 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Allison Gail Krawza (RN60836680) with unprofessional conduct and immediately suspended her license. Krawza allegedly failed to comply with a Minnesota order requiring her to comply with the Minnesota Health Professionals Services Program.

The DOH website is your source for a healthy dose of information. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Sign up for the DOH blog, Public Health Connection.

###

Printable Version (PDF)