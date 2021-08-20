Schlumberger Managing Director Angola, Central and East Africa Confirmed as Speaker at AOG 2021

Schlumberger Managing Director Angola, Central and East Africa, Miguel Baptista will provide essential insights on the company’s experience from an oil field services provider to Angola's energy industry at the AOG 2021 Conference; AOG 2021 is the most anticipated in-person oil and gas conference in Africa; Organized by Energy Capital & Power (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com/), AOG 2021 is committed to accelerating Angolan energy progress in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schlumberger Managing Director Angola, Central and East Africa Miguel Baptista has been confirmed as a speaker at the Angola Oil and Gas (AOG) 2021 Conference at Luanda's Centro de Convenções de Talatona on September 9-10. He is expected to drive critical discussions on the potential opportunities within Angola's oil field service operations and make fundamental insights on the importance of accelerating Angolanization and localization efforts to develop solid local teams that will support the industry needs through all oil and gas cycles.

“We are honored to have Mr. Baptista at AOG 2021 to share the company's rich servicing experience within Angola's oil and gas industry through the years. Schlumberger plays an important role in Angola's local content strategy, we're optimistic that Mr. Baptista will lead crucial discussions on the Angolanization journey at AOG 2021," states João Gaspar Marques, International Conference Director for Energy Capital and Power (ECP), the organizer of the AOG 2021 conference.

AOG 2021 is the most highly anticipated energy event in Africa in 2021. The conference is an exclusive, transformative, and sector-advancing platform for networking, deal-making, and investment partnerships that will drive Angola's energy sector growth and success. Organized by ECP in collaboration with the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, AOG 2021 is committed to accelerating Angolan energy progress in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To register for the AOG 2021 virtual networking platform, please visit www.angolaoilandgas2021.com

To learn more about Angola's energy investment opportunities and sponsorship opportunities at AOG 2021, visit www.angolaoilandgas2021.com or contact sales@energycapitalpower.com