Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Market Worth $45.91 billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 41.7% from 2020-2027
Include webification of communication, increasing demand for WebRTC solutions from SMBs, and demand for secure & robust communication drive the market.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cost-effective benefits of WebRTC technology, increase in adoption of WebRTC among enterprises, and advancements in communication through web technology have boosted the growth of the global web real-time communication market. However, lack of universal standards, surge in security and privacy concerns, and need to replace existing VoIP/video conferencing infrastructure hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in awareness of the technology among enterprises, rapid proliferation of BYOD, and growth prospects in untapped markets are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.
The global web real-time communication market accounted for $812 million in 2016, and is anticipated to hit $10.367 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 42.8% from 2017 to 2023.
The global webRTC market is segmented on the basis of component, industry vertical, and geography. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into solutions and services. The solution segment held the largest share in 2016, and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 42.3% during the study period.
Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 268 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2305
The global webRTC market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 44.5% during the study period. However, the market across North America dominated in 2016, contributing nearly one-third of the market.
On the basis of industry vertical, the market is divided into BFSI, retail, IT & Telecom, public sector, media & entertainment, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. The IT & telecom segment held the largest share in 2016. On the other hand, the healthcare segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 43.6% during the forecast period.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2305
Profiling Key Players: Avaya Inc., Polycom, Cisco Systems, Inc., Tokbox Inc., Oracle Corporation, Genband, AT&T Inc., Twilio, Quobis, Plivo, and Apidaze.
Highlights of the report:
1. Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the global market.
2. Web real-time communication market recent innovations and major events.
3. Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Web real-time communication market-leading players.
4. Conclusive study about the growth plot of Web real-time communication market for forthcoming years.
5. In-depth understanding of Web real-time communication market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.
6. Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Web real-time communication market.
Buy this Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/3254db443ca5b02e4849fb32b3d45e7e
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia at:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2305
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.
Similar Reports -
1. Smart Workplace Market
2. Traffic Safety System Market
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+15034461141 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn