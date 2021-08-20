Andrea Todaro of Innovative Placements to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrea Todaro is a woman with more than one life passion. A long-time New Yorker (Buffalo native) she explored two of her ardent interests in her undergraduate studies at SUNY Fredonia—music and psychology. Andrea later received a master’s degree from Villanova University which enabled her to achieve her dream of helping people and engineering their growth.

In 2001 Andrea founded Innovative Placements, a company that places people with a wide range of qualifying conditions in truly fulfilling employment that enables them to move ahead in their careers. The flexibility and revenue Andrea enjoys from this profession liberates her to practice her craft as an opera singer—she’s had roles that range from ensemble to featured solo performer, appearing locally in Western New York and as far away as Spain or The Great Pyramids of Egypt.

Andrea notes that in her early music and dance classes, she learned valuable lessons about poise, confidence and reaching outside of one’s comfort zone; lessons she now passes on to clients in one-on-one trainings and group workshops. Such coaching services are part of what Innovative Placements offers to the large number of Americans whose aspirations might be compromised by a disabling condition (such as anxiety, depression, cerebral palsy, a cognitive or visual impairment.) To date, Innovative Placements has placed more than 3,000 people into rewarding positions in the business community, with an astounding 94% success rate.

“I adore meeting people with disabilities and experiencing a new level of humanity,” Andrea says. “I learn from them every day. I take delight in watching them reach their potential, when they discover their personal power and blossom.”

Andrea helps clients to identify and lead from their strengths, which makes them more effective when interviewing. Her team can also look at any accommodations or equipment that might be necessary to ensure success. Hiring those who think or move differently Andrea notes is not only a good thing socially, but it also helps companies benefit from a loyal and empathetic employee--a great contributor they might have overlooked.

Andrea also says that the market has grown exponentially since she first started in the placement field. When she did experience her first lull, during the 2020 pandemic days, she used the time to take long walks and observe nature. She turned her musings into a book of poetry, “The Tales, Tails and Trails of Triple Creek” which will be published shortly and promises to be a sweet read.

Listen to the radio show to hear Andrea’s impressive voice, learn more about what led to her recognition as one of the “Women of Influence in Buffalo Business” and experience her compassion for helping others flourish.

