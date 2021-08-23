Global Legal Software (Focus On Machine Learning) Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The 2021-2030

Legal Software (Focus On Machine Learning) Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Legal Software (Focus On Machine Learning) Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the legal software market is expected to grow from $0.33 billion in 2020 to $0.37 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The legal software market is expected to reach $0.95 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 26.6%. Increasing demand for intelligent business processes in law firms is driving the growth of machine learning market.

The legal software market consists of sales of legal software and related services. Legal software is used to deliver solution and services using artificial intelligence and machine learning for corporate legal departments and law firms.

Trends In The Global Legal Software (Focus On Machine Learning) Market

Many online platforms have been introduced that provide potential clients to connect with the lawyers for simple services that includes trademark registration, leases, registration and execution of wills, contracts and lease agreements, dishonoring of cheques, recovering suits, and consumer complaints. For instance, LegalZoom, a US based firms helps you find attorneys without any hourly fees and documents provided by this firm are accepted by courts and government agencies across all the 50 states. This trend in providing online service will drive the demand or legal software.

Global Legal Software (Focus On Machine Learning) Market Segments:

The global legal software market is further segmented based on application, end user, technology, deployment mode and geography.

By Application: eDiscovery, Legal Research

By End User: Corporate Legal Departments, Law Firms

By Technology: Machine Learning And Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing

By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premise

By Geography: The global legal software (focus on machine learning) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Legal Software (Focus On Machine Learning) Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides legal software (focus on machine learning) market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global legal software (focus on machine learning) market, legal software (focus on machine learning) market share, legal software (focus on machine learning) market players, legal software (focus on machine learning) market segments and geographies, legal software (focus on machine learning) market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The legal software (focus on machine learning) market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Legal Software (Focus On Machine Learning) Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Legal Software (Focus On Machine Learning) Market Organizations Covered: Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Google, Inc., Baidu, Inc., and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE).

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

