Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market Trends, Strategies And Opportunities In The Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market 2021-30

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Autonomous Marine Vehicles Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the autonomous marine vehicles market is expected to grow from $3.18 billion in 2020 to $3.43 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The autonomous marine vehicles market is expected to reach $5.1 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.4%. The autonomous marine vehicles market is being driven by a rise in hydrographic, oceanographic and environmental surveys conducted globally.

The autonomous marine vehicles market consists of sales of autonomous marine vehicles. Autonomous marine vehicles are robotic equipment that travel below or on the surface of water, without requiring input from a human operator.

Trends In The Global Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market

Maritime drone swarming for better surveillance and investigation capabilities is an emerging trend in the autonomous marine vehicles market. Maritime drone swarms are a large group of underwater vehicles moving together for a particular purpose. The drone swarm has a wide range of capabilities in defense applications, since it is capable of performing surveillance and investigation tasks followed by defensive or offensive countermeasures. As the swarm works collectively to navigate through the underwater environment, it senses a wider area in a quick time by making use of a number of sensing techniques to build a comprehensive map of the environment. For instance, the European Union (EU) is currently funding a research project called Ocean2020 which will facilitate a combination of drones and unmanned submarines into swarms or fleet units.

Global Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market Segments:

The global autonomous marine vehicles market is further segmented based on type, application, technology and geography.

By Type: Surface Vehicle, Underwater Vehicle

By Application: Military & Defense, Archeological, Exploration, Oil & Gas, Environmental Protection And Monitoring, Search And Salvage Operations, Oceanography

By Technology: Imaging, Navigation, Communication, Collision Avoidance, Propulsion

By Geography: The global autonomous marine vehicle market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market Organizations Covered: ASV Global/ASV Unmanned Marine Systems, Atlas Elektronik, Teledyne Technologies, ECA Group, Sea Robotics Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

