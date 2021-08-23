Global Strategy Advisory Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Strategy Advisory Market 2021-2030

Strategy Advisory Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Strategy Advisory Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the strategy advisory market is expected to grow from $1.46 trillion in 2020 to $1,64 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.51 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11.1%. The growing number of startups across industrial and financial sectors is expected to fuel the demand for the strategy advisory market.

The strategy advisory market consists of the sales of strategic advisory services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) the provide consulting services that aim to increase client’s revenues, profit margins, market share and competitive advantage. Clients consult strategy advisors to seek advice on developing new markets, market entry and expansion strategies and reimagining their business models. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The launch of artificial intelligence is gaining popularity in the strategy advisory market. As this new technology develops, many companies are increasingly thinking about integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into their operations. For instance, in September 2018, according to a study by Narrative Science, a technology company, the number of companies implementing artificial intelligence within the space of one year nearly doubled with an increase from 38% to 61%. Of these companies, a quarter uses AI for predictive analytics and 22% use it for machine learning. Artificial intelligence and the future of strategic advising and its effect on consultancy firms are positive, and if harnessed correctly, artificial intelligence could significantly accentuate how these firms govern as well as the services they provide to clients.

The global strategy advisory market is further segmented based on services, end-user and geography.

By Service: Corporate Strategy, Business Model Transformation, Economic Policy, Mergers & Acquisitions, Organizational Strategy, Functional Strategy, Strategy & Operations, Digital Strategy

By End-User: IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Others

By Geography: The global strategy advisory market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Strategy Advisory Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides strategy advisory market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global strategy advisory global market, strategy advisory global market share, strategy advisory global market players, strategy advisory market segments and geographies, strategy advisory market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The strategy advisory market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Strategy Advisory Market Organizations Covered: A.T. Kearney Inc., Accenture PLC, Deloitte, Bain & Company, Ernst & Young Ltd., KPMG, McKinsey & Company, The Boston Consulting Group, McKinsey & Company, Mercer, PwC, Capgemini, Grant Thornton, IBM, L.E.K., Oliver Wyman Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

