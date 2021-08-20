Submit Release
Online Gambling Market Trends, Demand, Key Players, Industry Scope and Growth Opportunities by 2026

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Online Gambling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global online gambling market reached a value of US$ 66.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Online gambling, or virtual gambling, is an internet-based casino or sports-based betting activity. Unlike in-person gambling, it does not involve physical interaction between players, and the sessions are moderated by computer programs. Players can play various virtual games, such as sports betting, poker, blackjack, roulette, and slot machines. The gambling software application can be downloaded on a smart device, or the game can be played through a website. Online gambling platforms offer several benefits, such as cashless transactions, accessibility through any electronic device, personalized budget, and real-time gambling experience.

Market Trends and Drivers:

High internet connectivity, along with the rising penetration of smart devices, is driving the growth of the online gambling market. The legalization and cultural approval of online betting in several developed countries are also augmenting the demand for online gambling. Several online sports businesses are establishing high-profile sponsorships with various football and racing clubs, to attract a large consumer base. Moreover, various technological upgradations have led to the advent of virtual reality (VR) and blockchain tools. These tools help in maintaining the transparency of gambling activities to provide an engaging experience to the player. Additionally, rising consumer living standards and the inception of bitcoin gambling are further expected to drive the market.

Online Gambling Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the online gambling market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Betsson AB
Galaxy Entertainment Group
Kindred Group Plc
MGM Resorts International
Intralot
Cherry Spelgladje AB
LeoVegas AB
888 Holdings PLC
Bet365 Group Ltd.
GVC Holdings Plc
Flutter Entertainment Plc

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global online gambling market on the basis of game type, device and region.

Breakup by Game Type:

Sports Betting:
Football
Horse Racing
E-Sports
Others

Casino:
Live Casino
Baccarat
Blackjack
Poker
Slots
Others

Others

Breakup by Device:

Desktop
Mobile
Others

Breakup by Region:

North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

