Amanda Carrara of Cultivating Connections to be Featured on Close Up Radio

HUGO, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Often we parent the way we were parented, the opposite way we were parented, or the way we think we “should” be parenting.

Amanda Carrara is the founder of Cultivating Connections, dedicated to helping parents cultivate the parenting methods, tools, strategies, and rhythms that fit their families’ specific needs.

Cultivating Connections was born out of Amanda’s personal experience as a parent.

“I always wanted to be a mother. I thought I would ease right into it naturally. Of course, that is not how the story goes,” admits Amanda. “I was often impatient. I would explode with them. My children didn't know which version of me they would get. I carried a lot of guilt and shame for years, but nothing really helped me make a shift in my parenting style.”

Always looking for answers and solutions to create that change, Amanda took a parent coaching course for herself.

“I learned about the limiting beliefs I was carrying unconsciously and that if I could recognize them, I could make small shifts for change that actually lasts,” says Amanda. “I learned how to fully connect with my kids and repair our relationship.”

Amanda says parent coaching changed the trajectory of her entire life.

“I used to project my own thoughts and feelings on my children, and that would create tension because it wasn’t necessarily their own experience. I was trying to make my children what I thought they should be instead of edifying the unique person they actually are,” says Amanda. “I cannot control my children; they are their own unique beings, and I am separate from them. Now our whole family' is different. There is a comfort and acceptance in our home.”

Amanda has many offerings, from one-on-one coaching to couples and group classes, with a wide variety of parenting topics. She created a groundbreaking course called Parenting from Within, which begins with centering personal and family values.

“We are parenting our children with the end in mind,” says Amanda. “This is their training ground to leave us and enter into the world. What traits or characteristics do you want to see in your children in 10 or 20 years? Confidence, critical thinking, compassion, wholeness? We need to begin to allow our children to practice those traits in our home now. My goal is to empower parents to empower their own kids.”

