Ice Cream Market: Leading Players, Share Analysis, Future Growth, Size and Forecasts Research to 2026
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 83.7 Billion by 2026.UNITED STATES, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Ice Cream Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global ice cream market reached a value of US$ 65.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 83.7 Billion by 2026.
Ice cream is a milk-based frozen dessert that is a rich source of calcium, folate, thiamine, niacin, phosphorus, riboflavin, and vitamins A, C, D, E, K, B-6 and B-12. It commonly involves the use of cream, sugar, sweeteners, food colorings, butterfat, eggs, fruits, and artificial or natural flavorings in its preparation. Having a smooth and creamy texture, it is widely available in numerous flavors, including vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, butterscotch and chocolate chip and can be stored in a refrigerator over an extended period of time.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Ice Cream Market Trends:
The global market is majorly driven by the increasing uptake of convenience foods, including ice creams, by the masses. This is supported by rapid urbanization, the inflating disposable income levels of individuals and their shifting dietary preferences. There has also been a rise in the preference for online food delivery services across the globe, which has facilitated the sales of desserts and beverages, such as cakes, waffles, milkshakes, sundaes, cold coffee and floats, wherein ice creams are used as an essential ingredient in the preparation. The market is further driven by the introduction of numerous innovative flavors, such as mint chocolate, coffee, cheesecake and tiramisu, that are expected to cater to the diverse taste preferences of the customers. Moreover, several key players have launched healthy low-fat and sugar-free variants in the market. They are also introducing lactose-free ice creams, which are gaining widespread preference among the vegan and lactose-intolerant consumers. In line with this, there has been a considerable rise in the demand for ice creams with natural and organic ingredients, which is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include significant growth in the dairy industry and the escalating preference for premium ice creams among the masses.
Global Ice Cream Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players :
Some of the top ice cream companies key players are:
Unilever
Nestle
Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group
General Mills
Market Breakup by Flavor:
Vanilla
Chocolate
Fruit
Others
Market Breakup by Category:
Impulse
Take-Home
Artisanal
Market Breakup by Product:
Cup
Stick
Cone
Brick
Tub
Others
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Ice Cream Parlors
Online Stores
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
The Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
