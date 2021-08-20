India Ayurvedic Products Market Demand, Growth, Industry Share, Size and Opportunities by 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Ayurvedic Products Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the India ayurvedic products market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-ayurvedic-products-market/requestsample
Ayurveda is an ancient science and a holistic healthcare system. An ayurvedic treatment involves products derived from plants, animals and minerals. It works at an energy level to treat weight gain, imbalanced hormones, removing bad toxins from the body, insomnia, bloating, asthma and high blood pressure. These treatments are mainly based on the use of various herbs and spices like ashwagandha, bosimellia, brahmi, cumin, turmeric and butter melon. The medicinal properties of ayurvedic treatments are also applied in the formulation of several personal care products, such as hair care, skin care and makeup items, which are gaining popularity in India.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The India ayurvedic products market is primarily being driven by the increasing demand for medicines with natural and organic ingredients and formulations. Besides this, growing awareness regarding side effects of western medicines is further contributing to the steadily rising demand for ayurvedic products. Other factors, such as increasing disposable income and rising consumer expenditure capacities, especially on healthcare products, and an improved distribution network of these products, are further creating a positive outlook for the India ayurvedic products market.
India Ayurvedic Products Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the India ayurvedic products market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Amrutanjan Healthcare Limited
Hamdard Laboratories.
Kerala Ayurveda Ltd.
Emami Ltd.
Charak Pharma Pvt. Ltd
The Himalaya Drug Company
Dabur India Ltd.
Patanjali Ayurved Limited
Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt. Ltd.
Vicco Laboratories
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the India ayurvedic products market on the basis of products type, organized/unorganized and region.
Market Breakup by Products Type:
Healthcare Products
Ayurvedic Nutraceuticals and Dietary Supplements
Ayurvedic Medicines
Personal Care Products
Skin Care
Oral Care
Hair Care and Fragrances
Market Breakup by Organized/Unorganized:
Organized
Unorganized
Market Breakup by Region:
North India
East India
West and Central India
South India
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-ayurvedic-products-market
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
