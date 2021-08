India Beauty and Personal Care Market: Top Key Vendors Analysis 2021 Industry Size, Share, Growth, and Forecast 2026

Indian Beauty and Personal Care Market

The India beauty and personal care market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2021-2026.

UNITED STATES, August 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “ India Beauty and Personal Care Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the India beauty and personal care market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2021-2026. Beauty and personal care products are manufactured using different chemical compounds obtained from natural or artificial sources. They provide skin protection, enhance physical appearance, boost the self-esteem of individuals, etc. Some of the most commonly used beauty and personal care products are color makeup, sunscreens, deodorants, serums, cleansers, toothpaste, hair dyes, facial wipes, etc.As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-beauty-personal-care-market/requestsample India Beauty and Personal Care Market Trends:The growing focus on personal health and hygiene is one of the major factors driving the beauty and personal care market in India. Moreover, the Government of India, along with many private organizations, is also undertaking various initiatives to spread awareness regarding the importance of feminine and personal hygiene. Besides this, the increasing influence of social media and the rising penetration of smartphones are further contributing to the elevating beauty consciousness among individuals in the country. Additionally, inflating income levels and shifting preferences of consumers towards customized, organic, and premium product variants are also bolstering the market growth in India. Apart from this, several innovative strategies adopted by physical store retailers, such as housing beauty studios with personalized beauty advisors, are increasing customer engagement and enhancing their shopping experience. Furthermore, the growing availability of a wide range of products through numerous e-commerce platforms will also continue to augment the demand for beauty and personal care products across India in the coming years.Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-beauty-personal-care-market India Beauty and Personal Care Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:Competitive Landscape with Key Player:Avon Products Inc. (Natura & Co)Beiersdorf AGColgate-Palmolive CompanyCoty Inc.Kao CorporationL'occitane International S.A.L'Oréal S.AProcter & GambleRevlon Inc.The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.Unilever plc.Breakup by Type:VeganOrganicInorganicBreakup by Product:Skincare/Sun CareHair CareMakeup and Color Cosmetic ProductsDeodorants/FragrancesOthersBreakup by Distribution Channel:Supermarkets and HypermarketsConvenience StoresPharmacies and Drug StoresOnline StoresOthersBreakup by Region:North IndiaWest and Central IndiaSouth IndiaEast IndiaKey Highlights of the Report:Market Performance (2015-2020)Market Outlook (2021-2026)Porter's Five Forces AnalysisMarket Drivers and Success FactorsSWOT AnalysisValue ChainComprehensive Mapping of the Competitive LandscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization. 