India Beauty and Personal Care Market: Top Key Vendors Analysis 2021 Industry Size, Share, Growth, and Forecast 2026
Indian Beauty and Personal Care Market
The India beauty and personal care market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2021-2026.UNITED STATES, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Beauty and Personal Care Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the India beauty and personal care market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2021-2026. Beauty and personal care products are manufactured using different chemical compounds obtained from natural or artificial sources. They provide skin protection, enhance physical appearance, boost the self-esteem of individuals, etc. Some of the most commonly used beauty and personal care products are color makeup, sunscreens, deodorants, serums, cleansers, toothpaste, hair dyes, facial wipes, etc.
India Beauty and Personal Care Market Trends:
The growing focus on personal health and hygiene is one of the major factors driving the beauty and personal care market in India. Moreover, the Government of India, along with many private organizations, is also undertaking various initiatives to spread awareness regarding the importance of feminine and personal hygiene. Besides this, the increasing influence of social media and the rising penetration of smartphones are further contributing to the elevating beauty consciousness among individuals in the country. Additionally, inflating income levels and shifting preferences of consumers towards customized, organic, and premium product variants are also bolstering the market growth in India. Apart from this, several innovative strategies adopted by physical store retailers, such as housing beauty studios with personalized beauty advisors, are increasing customer engagement and enhancing their shopping experience. Furthermore, the growing availability of a wide range of products through numerous e-commerce platforms will also continue to augment the demand for beauty and personal care products across India in the coming years.
India Beauty and Personal Care Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
Avon Products Inc. (Natura & Co)
Beiersdorf AG
Colgate-Palmolive Company
Coty Inc.
Kao Corporation
L’occitane International S.A.
L’Oréal S.A
Procter & Gamble
Revlon Inc.
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.
Unilever plc.
Breakup by Type:
Vegan
Organic
Inorganic
Breakup by Product:
Skincare/Sun Care
Hair Care
Makeup and Color Cosmetic Products
Deodorants/Fragrances
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Pharmacies and Drug Stores
Online Stores
Others
Breakup by Region:
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
