Westminster Barracks/ Aggravated Domestic Assault and DUI (Susee) Violation of Conditions of Release (Brogna)

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B102905/2908

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 07/16/21 at approximately 1843 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Neumann Lane and Route 5 in both Putney and Brattleboro

VIOLATION: DUI and 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault (Susee)/ Violation of Conditions of Release (Brogna)

ACCUSED: Samantha Susse and Rocky Brogna

AGE: 38 (Susee) 41 (Brogna)

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, Vermont (Susee) Brattleboro, Vermont Brogna

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/16/21, at approximately 1843 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a fight between a male and a female on Neumann Lane in Putney, Vermont. Prior to our arrival both parties left the scene. A motor vehicle stop was conducted on Route 5 in Brattleboro a short time later. An investigation revealed Susee impaired by alcohol while operating the vehicle. It was also discovered she attacked a member of her household with a knife. She was subsequently arrested for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. The front seat passenger, Brogna, has current court conditions stating he isn’t to have contact with Susee. Brogna was subsequently placed under arrest for Violation of Conditions of Release . Both parties were transporting to the Vermont State Police – Westminster barracks for processing. Brogna was issued a criminal citation and released. Susee was taken to Southern State Correctional Facility where she was held on $10,000 bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/19/21 at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

BAIL: $10,000 (Susee) Brogna (None)

MUG SHOT: Not Available