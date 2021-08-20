Europe Awnings Market Worth $2,529.3 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.9% | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity
Awnings act as a reliable means to provide shade over windows, doors, decks, patios, and walkways.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Awnings are fabric sheets or other materials that are supported with aluminum, iron, or wooden structure. They are installed at the doors, windows, patios, decks, walkways and in gardens to provide shade from sun. They have numerous other applications as well, which prove beneficial in both, the non-residential and residential sectors. They add style to homes by improving the architectural design and coloring.
The Europe awnings market size was valued at $2,090.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $2,529.3 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027.
Request for a Premium Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11478
The commonly observed types of awnings are fixed, and retractable. Among these, the retractable segment accounts for the largest market size by value, owing to increased demand from residential spaces. The market is analyzed with respect to different products provided, such as patio, window freestanding, and others. The market is mainly driven by development in residential, and commercial construction sectors.
Top 10 Leading Players
Weinor
Commercial Awnings Limited
Shades-awnings
Gibus
Markilux Gmbh
Marquises
MHZ Hachtel Gmbh & Co. KG
Mitjavila
Varisol
Warema Renkhoff SE
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Europe awnings market trends and dynamics.
An In-depth Europe awnings market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.
Extensive analysis of the Europe awnings market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.
A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
The global Europe awnings market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.
Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11478
Key Market Segments
By Type
Fixed
Retractable
By Product
Patio
Window
Freestanding
Others
By End-user
Residential
Non-Residential
By Country
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Spain
Rest of Europe
Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11478
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+15034461141 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn