Deep Hole Drilling Machines Market Projected to Reach $784.1 Million by 2027 | Key Segments, Benefits & Opportunity

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep hole drilling machines are specially designed for managing accurate counter-rotation for manufacturing of components, machines, and assembling parts. This is achieved by gun drilling process and BTA drilling process, which is chosen according to workpiece requirement. Holes are typically classified as deep holes, when its depth-to-diameter (D:d) ratio is more than 10:1 and can reach up to 100:1 or more. The main advantage of deep hole drilling machine is its ability of counter rotating tool and workpiece, which helps in achieving highly precise end results.

The global deep hole drilling machines market size was valued at $611.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $784.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Moreover, Asia-Pacific is the highest contributor in the deep hole drilling machines market. China holds majority of the global share in consumption, mainly owing to high demand for machine tools in manufacturing processes. Its growing automobile industry also boosts demand for deep hole drilling machines in the country. However, to curb this competition, countries such as the U.S., Germany, and other European countries are focused on developing new technologies in the deep hole drilling industry to sustain their market share during the forecast period.

Top 10 Key Market Players

Entrust Manufacturing Technologies, Inc.
HONG JI Precision Machinery Ltd.
Hochent (Shanghai) Machinery Development Co., Ltd. (HTT)
KGD. Co., Ltd. (Korea Gundrill)
I.M.S.A. S.r.l.
Mollart Engineering Limited
TBT Tiefbohrtechnik GmbH + Co.
TIBO Tiefbohrtechnik GmbH
Cheto Corporation S.A.
Galbiati Costruzioni Meccaniche S.r.l.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global deep hole drilling machines market trends and dynamics.

In-depth analysis of the market is conducted by constructing market estimations for key market segments between 2019 and 2027.

Extensive deep hole drilling machines market analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive deep hole drilling machines market opportunity analysis of all the countries is also provided in the report.

Key Market Segments

By Type

BTA Machines
Gun Drilling Machines
Skiving & Burnishing Machines

By Operation

CNC
Non-CNC

By End-user Industry

Oil & Gas
Medical
Automotive
Construction & Mining Equipment
Energy
Die & Mold
Aerospace
Heat Exchanger Tube Sheet
Military & Defense
Others

By Business Type

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
Aftermarket

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

