Nigeria Facility Management Services Market Worth $12,662.1 Million by 2027- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

Factors such as increased investments in railways, roadways, and airport constructions is expected to generate the need for facility management services.

Facility management services offer maintenance support and escalate the value of a building or infrastructure. In addition, these services have revolutionized commercial and industrial buildings, by maximizing returns on real estate investments for owners through value-added programs and superior management expertise. These services directly support the owner's financial and operational goals.The Nigeria facility management services market was valued at $8.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $12.7 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.The market growth is attributed to the rise in adoption of facility management services in commercial and industrial applications. The two major areas of Nigeria facility management services market are industrial and commercial sectors. The commercial sector accounted for the maximum share in the market in 2019, owing to dominant use of facility management services such as cleaning, security, heating ventilation & air conditioning (HVAC), and electrical services in offices, malls, and government buildings.Key Market PlayersAlpha Mead GroupBriscoe Properties LimitedCxall Facilities ManagementEko MaintenanceFilmoRealtyGlobal PFI GroupGrandeur Real-Estate CompanyGreen Facilities Ltd.Libra Reliance PropertiesProvastTrim Estate & Facility Management ServicesWillco Property ManagementKey Benefits For StakeholdersThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends and dynamics of the Nigeria facility management services market.In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2019 and 2027.Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.Key Market SegmentsBy ServiceCleaningSecurityPropertyCateringOthersBy ApplicationResidentialIndustrialCommercialRetailHealthcareEducationalGovernmentOthers