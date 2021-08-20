Agricultural Robots Market Anticipated to Reach $11,050 Million by 2023 at a CAGR of 21% | By Type, Application & Region

Increase in population, rise in demand on food supply, high popularity of indoor farming, frequent climate variations & automation technology boost the market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Technological evolution has had an extensive impact on various industries such as packaging, food & beverage, healthcare, agriculture, and construction. With the continuous demographic surge, consumers' demand for food is rapidly increasing. This has led to the gradual adoption of technological solutions to catalyze agricultural productivity by the agricultural industry.The global agricultural robots market was valued at $2,927 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $11,050 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 21% from 2017 to 2023.Request for a Premium Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4421 Various agricultural robots are programmed to perform different farming processes such as field farming, dairy farming, seed sorting, soil management, and others. The high requirement for modernized and sustainable farming processes to produce faster yields is expected to drive the global agricultural robots market over the forecast period.Top 10 Key Market PlayersAGCOAutonomous Solutions Inc.Autonomous Tractor CorporationClearpath RoboticsDeepfield RoboticsDeLavalGEA GroupHarvest AutomationJohn DeereLelyKey Benefits for Agricultural Robots Market:The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global agricultural robots industry and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.Information about key drivers restraints, and opportunities, and their impact analysis on the market is provided.Porter's Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.A quantitative analysis of the global agricultural robots market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.The report includes the agricultural robots' market share of key vendors and market trends.Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4421 Key Market SegmentsBy TypeDriverless TractorsUnmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)Milking RobotsAutomated Harvest RobotsMaterial ManagementOthers (Animal Management and Forest Management)By ApplicationDairy ManagementIrrigation ManagementHarvest ManagementSoil ManagementInventory ManagementOthers (Field Mapping and Pruning Management)By GeographyNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEAPurchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4421