India Ceramic Tiles Market Worth $7,144.7 Million by 2027 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity

The growth in urbanization boost the demand for residential and commercial construction market in the country which has fueled rapid growth of the market.

Ceramic tiles are manufactured from clay for flooring choices. The ceramic tiles are made from raw materials such as kaolin, bentonite, sand, feldspar, and glass. They are most commonly used, owing to their features such as resistant to scratch, environment friendly, durable, and others.The India ceramic tiles market size was valued at $3,720.2 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $7,144.7 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Ceramic and vitrified tiles manufacturing companies can afford a full lockdown only for a few months, after which the players would have to modify their investment plans. Thus, the manufacturers are trying to protect their workforce, and enhance the operations, and supply chains to respond toward immediate crises and find new ways of working after COVID-19. Such factor will hinder the market growth.

Top 10 Key Market Players
Kajaria
Somany
Prism Johnson
Asian Granito
RAK Ceramics
Simpolo
Varmora
Orient Bell Ceramics
Nitco Tiles
Sun Heart

Key Benefits For Stakeholders
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging India ceramic tiles market trends and dynamics.
In-depth India ceramic tiles market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2019 and 2027.
Extensive analysis of the India ceramic tiles market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.
A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
The India ceramic tiles market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

Key Market Segments
By Type
Ceramic
Vitrified
Others

By Application
Floor Tiles
Wall Tiles

By End-User
Residential
Non-residential

By Construction Type
New Construction
Renovation & Replacement