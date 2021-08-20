Submit Release
Kamehameha Highway/Wilikina Drive/Kamananui Road Rehabilitation project begins Aug. 30

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists that rehabilitation work will begin on Kamehameha Highway (from Weed Circle to the H-2 Freeway), Wilikina Drive (from Kamananui Road to Kamehameha Highway), and Kamananui Road (from Kamehameha Highway to Wilikina Drive), on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.

Roadwork has been scheduled after the lane closure restriction week for Beat The School Jam, happening Monday, Aug. 23, through Friday, Aug. 27. Construction crews will begin work at Weed Circle. Scope of work for the rehabilitation project includes cold planing, resurfacing, adjusting utility boxes and manholes, installing loop detectors, rumblestrips, and pavement markings. The project is anticipated to be completed by Spring 2023, weather permitting.

Lane closure details will be posted weekly on our HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/. For more information on the rehabilitation project, please view the project website at https://kamhwyrehab.org/, and for questions or concerns, please call the 24/7 project hotline at (808) 945-1145.

