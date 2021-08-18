Gov. Cox reminds Utahns to stay safe amid heavy rainfall

August 18, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (Aug. 18, 2021) — We’ve seen a lot of rain across Utah this week and, while we’re grateful for the moisture,it does mean flooding in some areas.

Here are some tips to help you and your family stay safe during flood warnings.

Know how to monitor the hazard. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, commercial radio, or TV.

Be prepared to evacuate. Plan a safe retreat and determine a place to meet if your family is separated.

Disconnect your gas, water, and electric. Shutting off your utilities before evacuating can prevent damage.

Turn around, don't drown. Don't walk through — or drive through — fast-moving water.

Return home when officials say it's safe. Stay out of buildings that are surrounded by floodwaters.

Visit floodfacts.utah.gov for more information.

