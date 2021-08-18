Submit Release
News Search

There were 560 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,244 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Cox reminds Utahns to stay safe amid heavy rainfall

August 18, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (Aug. 18, 2021) — We’ve seen a lot of rain across Utah this week and, while we’re grateful for the moisture,it does mean flooding in some areas.

Here are some tips to help you and your family stay safe during flood warnings. 

  • Know how to monitor the hazard. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, commercial radio, or TV.
  • Be prepared to evacuate. Plan a safe retreat and determine a place to meet if your family is separated.
  • Disconnect your gas, water, and electric. Shutting off your utilities before evacuating can prevent damage.
  • Turn around, don’t drown. Don’t walk through — or drive through — fast-moving water.
  • Return home when officials say it’s safe. Stay out of buildings that are surrounded by floodwaters.

Visit floodfacts.utah.gov for more information.

###

You just read:

Gov. Cox reminds Utahns to stay safe amid heavy rainfall

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.