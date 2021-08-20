Office Of The Governor Statement On COVID-19 Monoclonal Antibody Treatment

August 19, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Office of the Governor Communications Director Mark Miner today issued the following statement:

“Governor Abbott’s doctor prescribed Regeneron's monoclonal antibody therapy treatment, which is available at no cost to all Texans who get a doctor’s referral. It is recommended that Texans testing positive for COVID-19 seek this antibody therapeutic drug because of its effectiveness to help keep people out of hospitals. Today, the Governor announced the continued expansion of COVID-19 Antibody Infusion Centers across Texas. That is in addition to more than 140 providers that are providing antibody treatment at hospitals and clinics across the state.”