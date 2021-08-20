2021 National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) conference and Vets Night Out is officially announced
NVBDC's National Veteran Business Virtual Matchmaking Conference & Vets Night Out, November 3-4, 2021
NVBDC’s National Veteran Business Matchmaking Virtual Conference is access to the largest gathering of certified veterans in one location.
Our organization has grown, our opportunities have expanded and if you’re a Veteran Owned Business or Corporation that supports VOBs then 2021 “NVBDC Connect” needs to be on your calendar.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We couldn’t think of a better time of year, right before the Marine’s 245th Birthday (November 10, 2021) and Veteran’s Day (November 11, 2021) to uphold our tradition of providing access and opportunities through our Corporations for our Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs). National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is excited to announce the 2021 “NVBDC Connect” & Vets Night Out, November 3rd- 4th, 2021. Our signature national conference will be held for the second year in a virtual platform out of respect for our attendees’ concerns related to the COVID-19.
— Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC
“NVBDC has hosted our National Veteran Business Matchmaking Conference for 6 years. Two of the six years we have gone virtual due to COVID-19. This has never stopped us from providing quality speakers, opportunities to make business connections, and up-hold the tradition for being regarded as the top conference in our industry. Our organization has grown, our opportunities have expanded and if you’re a Veteran Owned Business or Corporation that supports VOBs then 2021 “NVBDC Connect” needs to be on your calendar,” said Brigadier General (ret) Richard Miller.
2021 “NVBDC Connect” is the platform for Corporate: Veteran connections. As the leading authority for third party veteran certification, our Corporate Members and Certified Veteran Owned Businesses are collectively assembled to deliver high-level presentations and engaging panel discussions. In addition, attendees will hear special keynote speakers telling their success stories and provide inspiration for the veterans to use within their companies.
Our 1:1 Matchmaking Sessions and Networking Lounge are both key elements of the conference for our corporations and Veteran Owned Businesses to connect. Exploring the Exhibit Hall is another way to visualize who is attending, who you want to meet, and gather information for future business endeavors. All together the elements of the 2021 “NVBDC Connect” conference will be two (2) full days of the largest virtual gathering of certified veterans, corporate supplier diversity leaders, buyers, NVBDC certification partners, and industry specialist to make business connections.
Utilizing the same virtual platform, EventDex, will help our return attendees with a familiar experience and give new attendees an experience to remember. Based on feedback we received from last year we have added new features; You spoke, and we listened. In order to maximize both corporate and veteran opportunities, we have enhanced the registration process. Package pricing for registration fees and matchmaking streamlines the process for a user-friendly experience.
Capability statements can be uploaded during registration to provide additional information for matchmaking. Group registration will be entered one time only to streamline the information per veteran business or corporation. Matchmaking is based on an algorithm within the EventDex platform. The combined information, entered once during registration, includes business overviews, NAICS Codes and product/services key words, to create the matches to schedule appointments. Discounts have been pre-applied for Certified SD/VOBs, Corporate Members, and Event Sponsors, so there is no need for a promo-code. These enhancements will make the process faster, easier, and more efficient to make sure the information collected is applied for an outstanding attendee conference experience.
But what’s new? 1:1 Matchmaking and our Networking Lounge have added functions for attendees to be proactive in building their business relationships during the conference. You oversee creating a schedule that is unique to get your business noticed. Matchmaking scheduling is going to open to all attendees one week prior to our event start date. Corporations will have a first go at making appointments with their top matches, but NVBDC recognizes that algorithms are not “perfect” and the opportunity to request a meeting will be available to everyone.
We know 1:1 matchmaking scheduling is always a tense time. Everyone is constantly questioning, “am I going to get that meeting that fits my business,” “do I have an appointment,” “how do I request an appointment”? All meetings requested by corporations are automatically accepted on behalf of the veteran suppliers and confirmations are automatically emailed. If a veteran supplier requests a meeting, it is not automatically accepted, corporations must accept or respectfully decline the meeting. Upon setting up a request, a corporation will receive an email for an appointment. All appointment requests must be approved. A 48-hour window will be given to respond to the request, or it will expire in order to help all attendees build their schedules.
There is still the chance that your schedule will not align to get a 1:1 appointment, therefore we are introducing “NVBDC Connect” Club located in the Networking Lounge. “NVBDC Connect” Club provides corporations and veteran business owners the chance to be creative, compelling and access to prove your ingenuity to all attendees in a virtual meeting room. This will be your time to shine. The more you put into your branded Connect Club, the better chance you have to draw attendees and show your skills, provide differentiators, and offer opportunities that may need further explanation on how to do business with your company. This is a step above the Shark Tank type presentation.
Communication is key to utilizing the Connect Club because it offers the opportunity to “think outside the box.” Use your own social networks, business contacts to promote your meeting with designing and branding your own content that helps you stand out as a supplier or identify corporate best practices to educate the 2021 “NVBDC Connect” audience. Suppliers can demonstrate how the products and/or services you provide can extend further than the industry-specific opportunities (e.g., construction companies need staffing suppliers; healthcare providers need logistics suppliers). For a small fee, Connect Club invites attendees to pitch their business, offer opportunities, and discuss relevant topics in a group setting.
If you choose to host a meeting in the Connect Club, the message, content and branding must be associated to 2021 “NVBDC Connect” mission to bring businesses together. Keep in mind, the Connect Club is not a replacement for 1:1 Matchmaking, but an enhancement reaching a broader audience to build relationships, which can increase exposure towards a business connection. The Networking Lounge will still have a scrolling view of all attendees, a constant live feed of our presentations, video chat requests, business card collection and text chatting in order to connect with attendees and not miss out on the action.
“NVBDC Connect” knows developing relationships between SDVOBs and tier suppliers is crucial to business and the supply chain. Another new feature we have included is to open the door for corporate attendees to invite their tier suppliers in order to get in front of our veteran businesses. The goal is to integrate a business opportunity collaboratively with corporate attendees to bring their tier suppliers to the table. This multi-level connection expands the reach for finding a strong business partner. Tier suppliers will be scheduling their own 1:1 Matchmaking Sessions, having their own booths and hosting Connect Clubs to enhance NVBDC’s initiatives to meet their business goals and find valuable business partners.
“Tier 1 suppliers are being evaluated and held accountable to capture and record their veteran spend. NVBDC certified SD/VOBs are gaining the advantage with new markets and new opportunities that will open a massive new range of potential business through our NVBDC Corporate Members. We have opened the doors during 2021 “NVBDC Connect” for corporations to invite their tier suppliers and reach the largest gathering of certified veteran business owners in one place at one time. “This added opportunity to our national conference is proof that NVBDC as an organization does provide access and opportunity to empower veteran entrepreneurship,” said Keith King, Founder & CEO, NVBDC.
NVBDC’s Exhibit Hall is another avenue to search for and build connections. Veteran businesses, corporations and NVBDC partners all have the option to request a virtual booth during registration. This is another opportunity for attendees to collect information, set appointments and make a match. Access to booth staff by introducing your business or request a video call is added value that comes from 2021 “NVBDC Connect” because you have the option to create the connection. Veteran businesses can explore the Exhibit Hall to learn what the corporations are represented and have direct access to communicate. Corporations can explore the Exhibit Hall to learn more about the Veteran Businesses showcasing their products and/or services they have to offer.
NVBDC is the nation’s leading authority for third-party Service-Disabled and Veteran Owned Business Certification. Our Certification is in alignment with industry standards and diversity best practices. NVBDC maintains its status through access of current market insights with which we design our Presentations. “NVBDC Connect” Presenters are hand-picked to keep you informed and knowledgeable of the industry’s current state. Our Panel Discussions are audience-focused with concrete topics to entice conversations between industry experts and thought leaders for you to learn from their discourse and interaction. All Panel Discussions will end with a Question & Answer Session.
Vets Night Out is the time we honor our Veterans by providing a “Night out on the town” they won’t forget. The virtual world does not stop NVBDC from providing live entertainment. Vets Night Out will be hosted Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021, 6:00pm to 9:00pm (18:00 to 21:00 for our Veterans), featuring live music which hits the souls of our Veterans. We will have live discussions with the artists and the availability to ask questions.
As we celebrate our veterans during Veterans Day, honor those still serving and open doors for transitioning into the civilian world, 2021 “NVBDC Connect” is where you need to be on November 3rd & 4th. Mark your calendar and look for upcoming information on when to register, how to set up your appointments, and how to navigate the platform.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
