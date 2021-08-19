Submit Release
UDAF Offers Free Pesticide Collection and Disposal

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) is offering two free pesticide waste collection events in Green River and Roosevelt, Utah this October. These events are open to the public as well as producers and licensed professionals and are for pesticides only; no other waste products will be accepted. Pesticides are substances intended to control pests and include insecticides, herbicides, rodenticides, antimicrobials, fungicides, and larvicides.

Taken at last year’s waste collection event.

Dates and Locations:

Roosevelt October 7, 2021 — 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Roosevelt UDO Maintenance Station 400 West US Hwy 40, Roosevelt, UT 84066 Green River October 21, 2021 — 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. 225 Main Street, Green River, UT 84525

Last year, 10.5 tons of potentially hazardous waste pesticides were collected and disposed of properly. Waste pesticides include products that are expired, degraded, banned by EPA or otherwise considered unusable. Improper storage and disposal of pesticides is a serious environmental and public health concern. These collection and disposal events are conducted in partnership with the Utah Department of Transportation and Clean Harbors Environmental.

“These events are a great service UDAF provides at no cost to protect our communities. We encourage Utah’s farmers and pesticide professionals to take advantage of these free collection opportunities.” — UDAF Pesticide Program Manager Henry Nahalewski.

Registration is recommended, but not required. Find more information and register online at: https://ag.utah.gov/pesticidedisposal.

 

 

