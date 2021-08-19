U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) Lane Closure Next Week for Geotechnical Drilling in Delaware County

08/19/2021

King of Prussia, PA – A lane closure with flagging is scheduled on U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) between Colonial Drive and Mattson Road in Bethel and Concord townships, Delaware County, on Monday, August 23, through Friday, August 27, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for geotechnical drilling, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because significant backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

