Lane Restriction on Interstate 79 Southbound Over North Boundary Road Scheduled for August 20, 2021

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a traffic shift with an occasional single lane restriction on Interstate 79 Southbound over North Boundary Road as early as Friday, August 20, 2021.

During this time, Golden Triangle Construction Company, Inc. of Imperial, PA will be working to improve the ride quality of the bridge approaches between mile marker 81.4 to 80.5. This work will take multiple weeks to complete.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

