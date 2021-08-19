Attorney Garrett Ogata Provides Criminal Defense Services to LGBTQ+ Individuals in Las Vegas
Attorney Garrett Ogata Is Fighting For Fair Treatment By Providing Informed LGBTQ+ RepresentationLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Studies show that members of the LGBTQ+ community are overrepresented in punitive systems in the United States. Thankfully, Attorney Garrett Ogata is working to provide excellent criminal defense services to those in the community in the Las Vegas area.
LGBTQ+ Youth And Juvenile Detention System
While just 4-6% of people in the United States identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community, more than 20% of people in prison identify as such. In addition to a higher rate of placement in a punitive system, youth who identify as LGBTQ+ are also more likely to be victimized or abused by people of authority within those systems.
LGBTQ+ Adults: The Hard Facts About Arrest And Incarceration
LGBTQ+ people are not just more likely to be incarcerated — they're also more likely to re-offend after they're released from prison. This can result in a lifetime of being in and out of the system, struggling to develop a happy life, especially after abuse or other issues within the prison system.
While incarcerated, LGBTQ+ people are far more likely to become victims of sexual assault by other inmates than those who identify as straight. Sexual abuse can result in long-term issues (like PTSD and other trauma-related mental health issues) that can make it difficult to control behavior after prison release. This can make it even more difficult for members of the LGBTQ+ community to maintain a productive life upon their return to society.
People who identify as LGBTQ+ are also more likely to experience solitary confinement during their time in prison than people who do not identify as a part of the LGBTQ+ community. Studies show that up to 85% of LGBTQ+ people experienced solitary confinement at some time during their time in prison.
What Garrett Ogata Is Doing To Help Ensure Fair Treatment In Court
Garrett Ogata knows that people in the LGBTQ+ community still have the cards stacked against them when they walk into a courtroom, and he's working to ensure that his defendants get a fair trial — no matter what the biases of others in the courtroom.
It's clear that systemic change needs to happen in order for people in the LGBTQ+ community to experience fair treatment within the criminal justice system. Garrett Ogata is proud to do his part to help members of the LGBTQ+ community in Las Vegas get the treatment they deserve during the criminal trial and sentencing processes.
