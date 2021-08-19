DWR Advises of Guidelines to Resume Feeding Birds

By Press Release

In late May, wildlife managers in multiple states, including Virginia, began receiving reports of sick and dying birds that were exhibiting eye issues (swelling, crust discharge, etc.), along with neurological symptoms. No definitive cause(s) of illness or death have been determined. No human health or domestic livestock and poultry issues have been documented. Recently, reports of sick and dead birds have declined in many jurisdictions.

Virginia was one of the first states that received reports of birds displaying eye and neurological signs. Beginning in early June, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR), along with other local collaborating organizations, began documenting dead or sick bird reports and submissions to cooperating wildlife rehabilitation hospitals. From these data, DWR was able to target our response guidance to the areas of Virginia most likely to be affected by this mortality event, which include Alexandria, Arlington, Clarke, Fairfax, Falls Church, Fauquier, Frederick, Loudoun, Manassas, Prince William, Shenandoah, Warren, and Winchester. DWR recommended removal of bird feeders in these affected areas in June.

Natural resource management agencies in the affected jurisdictions continue to work with diagnostic laboratories to investigate the cause(s) of this event. The USGS National Wildlife Health Center, the University of Georgia Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study, the University of Pennsylvania Wildlife Futures Program, the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, and multiple state labs have been involved.

As reported previously, based on results received to date, the following pathogens have not been detected in any of the birds tested: Salmonella and Chlamydia (bacteria); avian influenza virus, West Nile virus, coronaviruses, Newcastle disease virus, herpesviruses, and poxviruses; and Trichomonas parasites. Toxicology tests have been negative for heavy metals along with common pesticides and herbicides. Transmission electron microscopy and additional diagnostic tests, including metagenomics work, are ongoing.

While high volumes of reports describing sick and dead birds were submitted by the public and cooperating agencies, regional guidance was to take down feeders to limit potential disease transmission. Within the last few weeks, a significant decrease in the number of reports has been described within most impacted areas. Given the significant decrease in reports, it appears to be safe to replace bird feeders in Virginia. However, in order to keep it safe the DWR encourages the public to remain vigilant in reporting any additional avian mortalities and strongly advises the following guidelines for use of bird feeders and bird baths.

Guidelines for Preventing Disease at Bird Feeders and Bird Baths:

Clean feeders and bird baths (at a minimum weekly), then disinfect with a 10% bleach solution to prevent potential infectious disease spread between birds and other wildlife. After cleaning, rinse well with water and allow to air dry.

Wear disposable gloves and wash your hands when finished handling bird feeders and baths.

When feeding birds, follow expert recommendations such as those listed in Audubon International's Guide to Bird Feeding.

If you observe any additional bird mortalities in Virginia, submit an event report to the DWR.

. Keep pets away from sick or dead wild birds.

Avoid handling wild birds. If you must do so, wear disposable gloves. If collecting a dead bird, place an inverted plastic bag over your hand to avoid direct contact with the bird. Dead birds can be disposed of in a closed plastic bag in household trash. Alternatively, bird carcasses can be buried deeply (> 3 ft.) to prevent any disease transmission to scavenging animals.

Bird mortality events are not uncommon. Several aspects make this particular event unique, including the extensive geographic scope, the duration of reported mortalities, and the fact that the initial reports were received from an urban area. The response and resulting recommendations to this and most all avian mortality events, however, has remained the same. Affected birds are sent to a wildlife health laboratory for diagnostic investigation and residents of known affected areas are advised to minimize potential disease transmission by removing bird feeders and baths until the event has concluded. Once all of the diagnostic investigations involving this event are complete, the hope is that we will be better able to tailor our diagnostic investigative response and guidance to the public for future bird mortality events. However, wildlife disease investigations can be inherently challenging and sometimes are unable to identify conclusive cause(s). If additional significant diagnostic results come to light, that information will be shared with the public in a timely manner. For additional information on this mortality event in Virginia, please visit dwr.virginia.gov/wildlife/diseases/2021-bird-mortality-event/.