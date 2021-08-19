Governor Ron DeSantis Announces New Monoclonal Antibody Site in Pasco County

Governor has rapidly expanded monoclonal antibody availability across Florida

HUDSON, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the State of Florida opened a new monoclonal antibody therapy treatment site in Pasco County. This location is the eighth state monoclonal antibody therapy treatment site to open and will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The site has the capacity to serve more than 300 patients per day.

“The sooner you get a monoclonal antibody treatment, the more effective it will be at keeping you out of the hospital and saving your life,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Today, we opened additional antibody treatment sites to support Florida hospitals and provide access to critical, early intervention for Floridians. If you or a loved one has been diagnosed with COVID-19, these sites are a great resource to access this therapy.”

To see the full video from the event, please click HERE.

The site is located at:

Fasano Center

11611 Denton Avenue

Hudson, Florida 34667

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Previously opened sites are located at:

Brevard County

Kiwanis Island Park

951 Kiwanis Island Park Road

Merritt Island, Florida 32952

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Broward County

C.B. Smith Park

900 North Flamingo Road

Pembroke Pines, Florida 33028

Hours: 7 days a week; 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Duval County

Jacksonville Public Library

304 North Main Street

Jacksonville, Florida 32202

Hours: 7 days a week; 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Hillsborough County

Kings Forest Park

8008 East Chelsea Street

Tampa, Florida 33610

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Orange County

Camping World Stadium

1 Citrus Bowl Place

Orlando, Florida 32805

Hours: 7 days a week; 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Palm Beach County

West Gate Park

3691 Oswego Avenue

West Palm Beach, Florida 33409

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Volusia County

Ormond Beach Senior Center and Neighborhood Dining Site

351 Andrews Street

Ormond Beach, Florida 32174

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

“In conjunction with the Florida Department of Health and local county emergency agencies, the Florida Division of Emergency Management is working around the clock to get these monoclonal antibody sites up and running,” said Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Director Kevin Guthrie. “At Governor DeSantis’s direction, in less than a week we have opened up seven state locations, with many more to come. By building out this capacity and providing this life-saving treatment, we will be able to reduce the pressure on our hospitals.”

“65% of eligible Floridians have been vaccinated,” said FDEM Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kenneth Scheppke. “We need to keep up this stride to prevent illness. But we also need to make sure we have safe proven treatment solutions ready if and when our most vulnerable Floridians contract COVID-19. That’s how monoclonal antibodies will save lives.”

To find locations to receive monoclonal antibody treatments around the entire state, please visit floridahealthcovid19.gov.

Monoclonal antibody treatments can be prescribed by health care providers to individuals 12 years of age and older who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are at high risk for severe illness and hospitalization. However, at Governor DeSantis’ direction, there is currently a standing order in Florida signed by the State Surgeon General that allows patients to receive this treatment without a prescription or referral if administered by an eligible health care provider. Such referrals are not required at any of the State of Florida monoclonal antibody treatment sites and treatments are available at no cost to patients.

The antibodies help the immune system recognize and respond effectively to the virus. According to the treatment guidelines, they should be administered as soon as possible after diagnosis. By providing access to these treatments at these new sites, Governor DeSantis is alleviating demand on hospital resources and further making sure that Floridians have access to all potential treatments that can help them recover from COVID-19.

Governor DeSantis and the Florida Department of Health continue to encourage Floridians to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Find out where the vaccine is offered HERE.

