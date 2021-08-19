Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Report 2021-2031: Visiongain Research Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has launched a new report Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Report 2021-2031:Forecasts by Aircraft Type (Turboprop, Regional Jet, Widebody, Narrowbody), by Opertation Time (Real-Time, Non-Real-Time), by Installation (Onborad, On Ground), Including Fit (Linefit, Retrofit), Covering Solution (Hardware, Software, Services) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Aircraft Health Monitoring Companies AND COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

Market Dynamics

Rising Air Passenger Traffic Across the Globe is Driving the Need for Routine Aircraft Health Monitoring

Rise in Adoption of IT Technologies is Increasing the Uptake of AHM Solutions and Services

Increasing Demand for Decision Support Systems for Maintenance of Modern Aircraft

Lack of Trained Professionals Can Limit Adoption Advanced IT Solutions and Services for Aircraft Health Monitoring

Increasing Financial Losses Can Cut Down Budget Allocation for Advanced Solutions and Services

Recent Initiative:

In February 2021, Boeing Australia Component Repairs (BACR) — Boeing Defense Australia’s maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capability, based in Tullamarine, Victoria was acquired by Quickstep.

In December 2020, Rolls Royce entered into partnership with Infosys to for sourcing engineering and research & development services for its civil aerospace business. This will help the company to boost its technological capabilities aviation industry.

Market Segmentation 2021-2031:

The Aircraft Health Monitoring Market is segmented on the Aircraft Type, Operation Time, Installation, Fit, Solution, and Regional basis.

Aircraft Type

Turboprop

Regional Jet

Widebody

Narrowbody

Operation Time

Real-Time

Non-Real-Time

Installation

Onboard

On Ground

Fit

Linefit

Retrofit

Solution

Hardware

Software

Services

Regional Breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America

- US

- Canada

• Europe

- Germany

- France

- UK

- Russia

- Ireland

- Spain

- Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Australia

- South Korea

- Japan

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Rest of Latin America

• Middle East

- UAE

- Saudi Arabia

- Qatar

- Rest of Middle East

• Africa

Profiles of the key players in the industry as well as up-to-date information on their latest agreements and AHMs product developments .

Companies covered in the report include:

Airbus Boeing United Technologies Corporation Honeywell International General Electric Rockwell Collins, Inc. Meggitt Rolls-Royce PLC RSL Electronics Ltd. (RSL) Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC Cobham Lufthansa Technik AG Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance Safran SA Embraer SA

