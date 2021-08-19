Arianna Vetere joins MAC Group as Social Media & Community Manager for Nanlite USA
We are thrilled to have Arianna join the MAC Group family. Her passion, enthusiasm and range of experiences has us really excited and eagerly watching to see how far she takes the Nanlite brand.”NORTH WHITE PLAINS, NY, USA, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arianna Vetere is joining MAC Group as the Social Media & Community Manager for Nanlite USA. She will be responsible for planning and executing Nanlite’s social strategy, building and managing online communities via social media, and establishing and expanding upon influencer partnerships for the brand.
— Jan Lederman, MAC Group President
Arianna is joining MAC Group as a consultant. She spent the last four years of her career building startup companies from the ground up using social media, graphic design, web design, and photography. She’s had the privilege of working with clients from several industries; equestrian, health and wellness, agriculture, higher education, music, and most recently, hospitality. Working as a fashion photographer on the side, Arianna is thrilled to be working in a setting that allows her to further explore and build on her passion for creativity and photography.
“It’s incredibly inspiring to be surrounded by others that are just as motivated by creativity and innovation as I am. For the first time in my career, I’m genuinely excited about the work I’m doing and the people I’m working with.” - Arianna Vetere, Social Media & Community Manager
About MAC Group
34 years ago, MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group with their expansion into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation and audio. Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of its kind with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhances the lives of passionate content creators at every experience level.
MAC Group's portfolio of brands includes:
Accsoon, Benro, broncolor, Calibrite, Foba, Gepe, Elinchrom, Heliopan, Jupio, Kaiser, Kupo, NanLite, NOVOFLEX, Phottix, Rotatrim, Saramonic, Sekonic, Shimoda, Tenba, and Toyo.
