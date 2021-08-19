MONDO.NYC 2021, NEW YORK’S ANNUAL GLOBAL MUSIC ARTS & TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE, ANNOUNCES KEYNOTES, KEY PANELS & SHOWCASES
OCTOBER 12-15 HYBRID EVENTNEW YORK, NY, USA, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mondo.NYC, the global music, arts, and technology conference, announced today several notable keynote conversations that will be featured during their October 12-15 hybrid event, including Ole Obermann, TikTok Head of Music with RIAA CEO Mitch Glaser; Academy of Country Music New Male Artist of the Year Jimmie Allen interviewed by ACM CEO Damon Whiteside; a keynote address from SoundExchange President and CEO Michael Huppe; Jon Vlassopulos, Global Head of Music for Roblox in conversation with Rebel CEO & Founder and Lil Nas X manager Adam Leber; RIAA Presents “Everything You Need to Know About Music Policy in About an Hour” and so much more.
These esteemed speakers join Mom + Pop Co-President Thaddeus Rudd set to helm the panel “The Evolution of the Indie Label – What Does the Future Hold?” on Wednesday, October 13. The conference line-up also includes “The State of the Industry” discussion led by Jem Aswad, Deputy Music Editor of Variety, along with Binta Niambi Brown, the founder of omalily projects and others to be announced; a fireside chat with Michelle Munson, the CEO and Co-Founder of Eluvio focusing on improving monetization and quality for streaming concerts; and a conversation with Will Page, the former Chief Economist for Spotify, and author of the recently published Tarzan Economics, speaking on the Future of Financial Rights presented by HIFI.
Mondo.NYC’s IRL conference headquarters is DROM, "New York’s premiere venue for world music” (Wall Street Journal) located at 85 Avenue A between 5th St. and 6th St. in the heart of Manhattan’s East Village.
Mondo’s 2021 conference tracks and key panels include The New Normal in a Post-COVID World; The future of Financial Rights; Artist Management; Entertainment Law/CLE; Emerging Global Markets; Live Music Opportunities & Challenges; Career Transitions; Music Creation & Production; Music Supervision; Music Technology; Songwriting & Publishing; Hot New Startups; Streaming; Podcasts & Livestreams; Video Games & Esports; NFTs; the debut of Mondo.Cannabis; plus need-to-know content collaborations with the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), Guild of Music Supervisors, Recording Artists Project at Harvard Law School hosting Pro Bono sessions for emerging artists, AIMP, MMF-US, Women in Music, Michelman & Robinson, LLP, Covington & Burling LLP, and the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA).
Live music takes over Mondo every night, currently planned to be presented in a hybrid format. Planned live music venues include Berlin Under A, Bowery Electric, and The Knitting Factory. Over 60 artists are confirmed for the always eclectic global music lineup, including Ammoye (Toronto), Ancestral Diva (Brazil), Azawi (Uganda), Ben de la Cour (Nashville), Between Giants (Brooklyn), Echo (Taiwan), Funk Shui (North Macedonia), Harry Marshall (London), Immortal Onion (Poland), J. Brown (Detroit), Jackie Venson (Austin), Jared Harper (San Francisco), Jay Gilday (Alberta), Julie’s Haircut (Italy), Kim Logan + the Silhouettes (Paris & New York), Krekhaus (Bulgaria), Lighthouse (Indonesia), Like Water (Baltimore), MOZIAH (New York), Nierra (Japan), Ramon Chicharron (Montreal), Rubytech (Barbados & Brooklyn), Single by Sunday (Scotland), The Itchyworms (Philippines), The Magnettes (Sweden), Thunderpussy (Seattle), Wanderers (Australia), Wyvern Lingo (Ireland), and Zāna (New York).
Four-day passes to all live and virtual events are now available at a discounted rate of up to 25% off through September 10, giving access to all live and virtual events, along with a 35% discount for Mondo 2022. Professional Pre-Registration rates are currently $175 (regularly $199), and the Student & Indie rate is $148.78 (regularly $169). Lawyers seeking to earn up to seven (7) CLE credits in New York or California can also register for Mondo’s Music & Tech Law CLE Symposium for $349; a Uniform Certificate of Attendance will be provided for all other jurisdictions, which attendees may submit to their respective state bar associations for CLE review.
All in-person attendees will need to present evidence of COVID vaccination, in addition to compliance with all with all current NYC, New York State and federal city health guidelines. Venues may limit capacity and/or have minimum age requirements.
About MONDO.NYC:
MONDO.NYC is an international festival and global business summit of and for music and tech industry insiders and innovators, emerging artists and their fans. Mondo connects fans and creators in a shared mission of empowering artists and advancing ideas in an ever-changing music business and technology landscape. Founded in 2016 by Joanne Abbot Green and Bobby Haber, the event and its year-round content programming have brought together thousands of industry professionals, artists and fans both in-person and online.
Please note all Mondo.NYC 2021 events are subject to change without notice.
