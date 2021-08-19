SC DSS Honors August Employees of the Month

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Danielle Jones 803-898-7248 Danielle.Jones@dss.sc.gov

SC DSS Honors August Employees of the Month

August 19, 2021 -- The South Carolina Department of Social Services Employee of the Month program recognizes staff whose work exemplifies our core principles: Competence, Courage and Compassion.

The seven most recently selected were: Greg Jansen, Accountability, Data and Research Division, State Office; Lara Harrill, Legal Services Division, Spartanburg County; Rita Melton, Child Welfare Services Division, Columbia; Melinda Atkinson, Economic Services Division, Oconee County; Alexis Logan, Adult Advocacy Services Division, Edgefield/ McCormick counties; Jean Laborde, Child Support Services Division, Columbia; and Brenda Lockhart, Office of Inspector General, State Office

Staff selected for the Employee of the Month Program are awarded with lunch with the State Director, along with other honorees; a dedicated parking space; a photo and write up displayed at State Office; and a write-up sent to their community newspaper. The luncheon is now a virtual meeting with all the awardees.