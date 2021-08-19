Feature film Soul Drift returns to production
EINPresswire.com/ -- FEATURE FILM "SOUL DRIFT" RETURNS TO PRODUCTION
We hope everyone is doing well after 18+ months of COVID-19. As you can imagine, the lockdowns were devastating for the Soul Drift feature film production timeline.
Last year, the entertainment industry was put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak. This included Soul Drift, which had already started principal photography.
Today, we are excited to announce that the wait is over as we report that the principal photography for Soul Drift is now scheduled and locked.
We will also start our social media marketing campaigns to support Soul Drift's release in the coming months. "It's important to work with our partners and integrate them, as their success is our success," stated film Director Michael Vincent.
Per SAG and the DGA, we will maintain on-set COVID-19 protocols to protect the cast, crew, and partners.
Additional good news is that summer 2021 films were released, and consumers have spoken; the theatrical viewing experience for a similar movie, Fast & Furious 9, soared to pre-pandemic box office numbers.
About Slam City Films
Slam City Films (US) in a collaboration with film studio Mean Alien Media Corporation together are working on the development, production and marketing of entertainment to a global audience.
Jamie Osbourne
Slam City
+1 818-456-0345
jamie@slam-city.com