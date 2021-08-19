Start of Bridge Maintenance Project on Mason Dixon Road (Route 3002) in Adams County Rescheduled for August 30

​Project previously to begin August 23

Harrisburg, PA – The start of a bridge maintenance project on Mason Dixon Road (Route 3002) in Adams County, has been rescheduled. Work on the bridge, which is located between Barlow Road (Route 2001) and Route 134 in Mount Joy Township, will begin Monday, August 30. It previously was scheduled to begin Monday, August 23.

Work includes milling, placing a waterproofing membrane, paving, rock placement, and repointing the stone abutment and wings.

An approximately seven-week closure will begin on Monday, August 30. A detour will be in place using Barlow Road and Route 134.

JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA is the contractor on this multiple year $6,441,217 project to perform maintenance work on bridges throughout the eight-county PennDOT District 8 region that includes Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties.