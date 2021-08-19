Submit Release
DHEC Announces ‘Champions of the Environment’ Open Application Period for 2021-2022 School Year

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE August 19, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced today that the “Champions of the Environment” grant application period is open for the 2021-2022 school year.

K-12 teachers and environmental educators can apply for a grant until October 15, 2021. Up to ten grants of $2,500 each will be awarded this year, plus several smaller Merit awards of $1,000 each to help get projects started.   In addition to a cash award, grantees also get their project featured in a YouTube video and their project highlighted on the Champions webpage.

Established in 1993, Champions of the Environment has been empowering youth environmental action for 28 years. Winning projects also educate the community and make a lasting difference to the environment. A total of $432,500 has been awarded for environmental projects that directly involved over 34,230 students. Examples of winning projects include: 

  • Alternate energy
  • Habitat restoration
  • Citizen science monitoring
  • Pollinator conservation
  • Alternative gardening methods

To learn more about the Champions of the Environment program and apply for a grant, visit www.scdhec.gov/champions.

Champions of the Environment is sponsored by DHEC, Dominion Energy, and International Paper, with assistance from the Environmental Education Association of South Carolina.

