Levi jeans 1880s fragments, photos of Geronimo's surrender and a Bechtler U.S. gold coin all do well in Holabird auction

Beautifully painted image of Sitting Bull’s Charge (1972) by William Douglas Rosa, with a cow skull in the foreground, 42 inches by 54 inches (image, less frame) ($4,375).

Early Levi jeans fragments from the 1880s, unearthed in Eureka, Nevada, consisting of the upper parts of two pairs of early Levi pants, one with a partial label on the side ($10,312).

Two photographs of the Apache leader Geronimo’s surrender in Arizona in the 1880s, copies from the period, taken by the Tombstone photographer CS Fly ($5,125).

U.S. one-dollar gold coin, produced by Christoph Bechtler at his home in North Carlina around 1838 ($7,500). Bechtler’s gold coins were accepted across the Southeast from 1831-1840.