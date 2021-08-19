The Estate of Gil Scott-Heron Releases Video Tributes Recognizing Musician’s Induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of Gil Scott Heron’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Estate of Gil Scott-Heron kicks off the first in of a series of congratulatory tributes featuring friends, associates, admirers, actors, and artists who have been motivated by the legendary poet, author, and musician. Known for his socially conscious messages and commitment to justice and peace, Scott-Heron will be formally inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in the “early influencer” category in Cleveland on Oct. 30.
Scott-Heron’s legacy lives on in artists who employ confrontational storytelling and celebrate non-conformity and also by the many artists who have sampled his music, including Kanye West, Drake, and Rihanna. Artists, friends and fans are encouraged to post tributes leading up to the induction ceremony.
Follow @gilscottheronofficial on Instagram or visit gilscottherononline.com to view the short, heartfelt clips from the growing list of celebrities, friends and fans.
For information regarding the estate, contact Rumal Rackley, Administrator of the Estate of Gil Scott-Heron, at gilscottheron.official@gmail.com
About Gil Scott Heron
Poet, novelist, scholar and musician Gil Scott-Heron was many things during his prolific career but above all, in the words of music critic Nelson George, “he was a teller of uncomfortable truths.” Scott-Heron’s career path was unconventional, mirroring his nonconformist approach to music. His debut album, the spoken-word classic Small Talk at 125th and Lenox (1970), celebrated Scott-Heron’s varied influences: from John Coltrane to Langston Hughes, Otis Redding to Malcolm X, Billie Holiday to the Last Poets. Scott-Heron channeled these influences with his fusion of jazz, blues, soul, and funk, challenging the status quo with biting satire, unapologetic social commentary, and confrontational poetry. “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised,” Gil Scott-Heron’s debut 1970 single, cautioned listeners to question the power of mass media. The track’s spoken-word storytelling backed with a sparse percussive arrangement drew on jazz, blues, and the poets of the Harlem Renaissance. It has been cited as a foundational influence on contemporary hip-hop culture and remains a call to action for the Black Lives Matter movement. Follow gilscottheronofficial on IG.
About Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame
Rock Connects Us. Our mission is clear: To engage, teach and inspire through the power of rock & roll. We share stories of the people, events and songs that shape our world through digital content, innovative exhibits, live music, and engaging programs. At the Rock Hall, we are dedicated to making a difference. We intentionally foster a diverse and equitable Museum that encourages and embraces creativity and innovation. As a community leader, we value, empower, and respect all people. Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion is more than just a policy. It supports our mission and defines our future.
